Telecom Cloud Market to grow by USD 31.53 billion growth from 2022 to 2027; Growth Driven by Rising enterprise mobility and the need to improve efficiency - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

20 Nov, 2023, 15:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "telecom cloud market is segmented by deployment (public, private, and hybrid), end-user (large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the telecom cloud market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 31.53 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telecom Cloud Market 2023-2027
Rising enterprise mobility and the need to improve efficiency are key factors driving market growth. The process of managing mobile devices, wireless networks, and other mobile computing services in a business context is referred to as enterprise mobility management. The adoption of enterprise mobility solutions and policies that favor Bring Your Own Device is driven by the increasing need for enterprises to increase employee productivity and strengthen customer relationships and satisfaction while streamlining business processes and operations.

Market Challenge

Compliance with regulatory requirements is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Different rules and standards on data privacy, security, or consumer protection need to be followed by telecommunications cloud services. For instance, providers must comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the US to ensure data privacy.

The telecom cloud market is segmented by deployment (public, private, and hybrid), end-user (large enterprises, small and medium enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 

  • The market share growth by the public segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to the rising number of Small and Medium Enterprises in emerging economies, including China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico, which require solutions for business-specific insights like telecommunications, these services are becoming increasingly sought after. These cloud services are supplied via the Internet for government telecommunications. Multiple organizations are sharing the data centers of service providers. The threat of an online attack on the data stored by public internet service providers' clouds is very strong, given their exposure to cyber-attacks.
  • North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. 

Key Companies in the Telecom Cloud Market:

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., BT Group Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Etisalat, Fortinet Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Orange SA, Telstra Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and VMware Inc.

Telecom Cloud Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.89%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 31.53 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

19.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by  End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

