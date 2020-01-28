Telecom Fiji Revolutionizes Digital Experience with Oracle

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif. and SUVA, Fiji, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the telecommunications industry rapidly advances toward a 5G world, digital disruptors are challenging communication service providers' (CSPs) traditional business models and customer relationships. To address this challenge, Telecom Fiji Limited (Telecom) is looking to Oracle to better serve their customers, orchestrate memorable events, and develop new revenue streams.

Owned 100 percent by Fijians, Telecom is the leading South Pacific island provider of Internet and communications services to consumers, businesses and the Fiji government. The company is committed to its mission of delivering innovative services and improved customer experiences so the people of Fiji can benefit from the best of the world's technology in their remote island location. Acting on these goals, the century-old service provider is embarking on an end-to-end digital transformation with Oracle from lead acquisition to revenue realization.

Telecom's transformation journey involves full digital customer lifecycle processes from registering for services to zero-touch provisioning to digitally coordinated service delivery, all with real-time digital notifications. Customers benefit from convenient bundling options like combining voice and data, and any service issues that arise can be quickly resolved with self-care portals, chatbots, and live digital interaction with agents. Better visibility and orchestration across their field workers will also help Telecom reduce costs and improve customer service with reduced truck rolls and increased fleet and technician availability.

"We chose Oracle Communications because of Oracle's international track record of reliable and innovative technology solutions," said Charles Goundar, chief executive officer, Telecom. "Oracle's entire ecosystem has been built by adopting best practices over time, which gives us standardized processes that work seamlessly with each other. With a platform based on best international practices, we will provide our customers with the very best in service delivery. That is what Fijians deserve."

Telecom will deploy Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management, Oracle Communications Order and Service Management, Oracle Communications Network Charging and Control, Oracle Field Service Cloud, Oracle Live Experience Cloud, and Oracle Marketing Cloud as part of the Oracle Digital Experience for Communications suite, to enable a transformative digital customer experience coupled with communications-grade modern monetization and service fulfillment. Digital Experience for Communications has been proven to scale in real time across even the most challenging industries and business models. The solution is delivered on Oracle Private Cloud Appliance and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and will be implemented and managed by Oracle Communications Consulting, the trusted partner of hundreds of service providers around the world.

"As service providers transform their end-to-end processes, they're seeking more connected customer experiences and ways to engage via new digital channels," said Jason Rutherford, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Communications. "Innovative service providers like Telecom are reimagining communications by adopting real-time, scalable solutions to bring new services to market and simplify and automate their business."

