Telecom Managed Services Global Market is Projected to Reach $43.3 Billion by 2030: Rising Demand for Managed Data & Information Services Sustains Momentum

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Managed Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Telecom Managed Services estimated at US$19.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Managed Data Center, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.5% CAGR and reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Managed Data & Information segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR
The Telecom Managed Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2030.
