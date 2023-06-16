Telecom Managed Services Global Market is Projected to Reach $43.3 Billion by 2030: Rising Demand for Managed Data & Information Services Sustains Momentum

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Managed Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Telecom Managed Services estimated at US$19.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Managed Data Center, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.5% CAGR and reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Managed Data & Information segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR

The Telecom Managed Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

  • AMDOCS
  • AT&T, Inc.
  • CenturyLink
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Comarch SA
  • Ericsson
  • GTT Communications, Inc.
  • Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • NTT DATA, Inc.
  • Sprint.com
  • Tech Mahindra Limited
  • Unisys Corporation
  • Verizon Communications Inc.
  • ZTE Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • An Introduction to Telecom Managed Services
  • Telecom Managed Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
  • Managed Data Center Services: Largest Service Segment
  • Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market: Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
  • World Internet Data Centers Market in US$ Million (2019 & 2022)
  • Managed Mobility Services Emerges as Fastest Growing Category
  • Rise of BYOD Solidifies Relevancy of Managed Mobility Services
  • Key Business Areas Targeted for Mobility Over the Next Few Years Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments
  • Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments
  • Enterprise Mobility & End-Use Sector Perspective: A Snapshot
  • While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets
  • Economic Scenario and its Impact on Telecom Managed Services Market
  • Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Telecom Managed Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Demand for Managed Data & Information Services Sustains Momentum in Telecom Managed Services Market
  • Relevancy of Managed Communication Services Augurs Well
  • VoIP Pulling Away Voice Minutes from Traditional PSTN
  • Growing Investments in 4G, Promised Benefits of 5G & the Ensuing Emphasis on VoLTE to Boost VoIP Adoption
  • 4G & 5G Subscriptions/Subscribers (In Million) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022
  • Growing Opportunities for Managed Security Services
  • Security Threats from Cloud Infrastructure Drive Demand
  • Growing Proliferation of Cloud Computing: Percentage Breakdown of Cloud IT Spending As a Percentage of Total IT
  • Managed Network Services Remain a Prominent Segment
  • Rising Trend for Operational Efficiency, Agility and Reliability in Business Process Benefits Telecom Managed Services
  • Telecom Managed Services Minimizes Risks Associated with Business Operations Security
  • Focus on Core Business Activities Provides Momentum
  • Reduction of Managing Enterprise Infrastructure Cost Bolsters Market Prospects
  • Rising Demand for Cloud based Offerings Extend Opportunities
  • Ability of Telecom Managed Services for Disaster Control and Recovery Augurs Well

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8ckwd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

