Telecom Tower Market Set for Growth, Forecasts to 2030 Highlight Adoption of Advanced Wireless Data Applications in North America

Research and Markets

02 Feb, 2024, 19:45 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Tower Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telecom tower market is poised for expansion, with growing mobile connectivity and increased data traffic driving the demand for telecom tower installations across the world. A comprehensive research publication recently added to our website offers a deep dive into this burgeoning market, detailing a wealth of opportunities and trends leading up to 2030.

Fueled by ubiquitous mobile phone reach, heightened competition among service providers, and a rise in the number of telecom operators, the telecom tower market is on track to achieve a significant valuation by 2030. This expansion is further supported by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) estimated at 3.1% from the year 2024 through 2030.

Key Insights from the Global Telecom Tower Market Report:

  • A detailed analysis showing sizable growth projections in both rooftop and ground-based telecom tower installations.
  • An in-depth look at various tower types, including lattice, guyed, monopole, and stealth towers.
  • Examination of market dynamics, driven by renewable and non-renewable fuel types, operator ownership, joint ventures, and private ownership within the telecom tower industry.
  • Breakdown of regional market performances with a spotlight on North America's lead in growth due to government initiatives, increased data consumption, and network densification by wireless service providers.
  • Competitive landscape assessment revealing the strategic positioning of prominent companies such as American Tower Corporation, AT&T, SBA Communications, and others at the forefront of innovation and expansion.

The shift toward advanced wireless data applications and the need for robust network infrastructure emerge as pivotal trends. The lattice tower segment is projected to maintain dominance due to its design efficiency, distributing weight more evenly and imposing less pressure on underlying foundations.

North America has emerged as the region exhibiting the highest growth trajectory over the forecast period, attributed to proactive government support alongside rising demand for wireless and data services.

This new report details varying market segments for telecom towers, providing valuable insights into which segments will accelerate at a rapid pace and why. It navigates through diverse factors influencing market dynamics, challenges, and potential business risks that sector participants may encounter.

The telecom tower industry's growth is also shaped by customer demand changes, ongoing market developments, and competitive threats posed by alternate products. The publication reveals these dynamics alongside a showcase of leading developments steered by major telecom tower firms.

The comprehensive analysis in this report offers a strategic compass for stakeholders in the telecom tower sector, illuminating pathways to harnessing growth opportunities, navigating risks, and understanding competitive market pressures through 2030.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Bharti Infratel
  • Helios Towers
  • American Tower Corporation
  • SBA Communications
  • AT&T
  • GTL Infrastructure
  • T-Mobile Towers

