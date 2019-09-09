Teledyne LeCroy Announces Teledyne Test Tools DC Power Supplies and Electronic Loads for the bench

The test engineer's bench often requires signal and waveform generators, digital multimeters, oscilloscopes and probes, power supplies, loads, spectrum analyzers and, in some cases, time domain reflectometers. Lab managers and engineers want a brand they can count on for the majority of their needs without having to go to multiple vendors. With the addition of switching power supplies, and electronic load solutions, Teledyne Test Tools can supply nearly all bench top equipment requirements.

"With the addition of electronic loads and DC power supplies, which are available in one, two, three and four output configurations, to the Teledyne Test Tools brand of products, customers can choose from an extensive lineup of high-quality, often complimentary test bench solutions," said Roberto Petrillo, GM, Teledyne Test Tools. He continued, "with prices starting from only $444, these product families offer affordable and readily-available test bench equipment that is fully supported by Teledyne LeCroy's world-class technical support experts."

For more information on these and other T3 products, visit https://teledynelecroy.com/testtools/ or get detailed product information and pricing from one of our distribution partners listed on our website at https://teledynelecroy.com/support/contact/.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

