Teledyne LeCroy enables Validation Testing of Solid-State Storage Power and Sideband Capabilities

Teledyne LeCroy

01 Aug, 2023, 12:20 ET

OakGate R350-G5-PowerPlus SSD Validation Solution tests ALL required PCI Express® 5.0 Power and Sideband capabilities without costly 3rd-party power interposers

LOOMIS, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test and measurement solutions, is pleased to announce availability of the OakGate R350-G5-PowerPlus™ 3U Rackmount Appliance for PCI Express® 5.0, with solid state drive (SSD) power and sideband test capabilities.

OakGate R350-G5-PowerPlus™ PCIe 5.0 SSD Validation Solution
OakGate R350-G5-PowerPlus™ PCIe 5.0 SSD Validation Solution

Data centers and Hyperscaler's are measured on their power sustainability and power usage goals and require SSD vendors to test SSD performance during normal system shutdown, abnormal system shutdown, power surges, low and/or idle power states, and voltage fluctuations. SSD vendors would ideally like these test results to highlight competitive product differentiators, often citing lower active power consumption, better power efficiencies and/or reduced cooling efficiencies. SSD design and validation test engineers can now use the OakGate R350-G5-PowerPlus Rackmount Appliance to analyze voltage and current over time and under stress to determine SSD power utilization, efficiency, and consumption, and possibly find opportunities to improve SSD power consumption. Moreover, the R350-G5-PowerPlus operates without the use of 3rd-party power interposers, reducing cost and simplifying test setup.

Teledyne LeCroy's OakGate R350-G5-PowerPlus supports one 8-Bay Module capable of holding U.2, M.2, U.3, CEM, EDSFF E1.S or EDSFF E3.S/L SSD form factors which can be easily changed by the customer. The OakGate R350-G5-PowerPlus comes standard with the industry's most widely used test software, SVF/Enduro, supporting:

  • deep protocol inspection and analysis,
  • high-performance traffic generation,
  • full-performance characterization,
  • complex error injection,
  • and advanced test automation.

The open application programming interface (API) allows easy integration into existing test infrastructure. Additionally, the customized, proprietary driver works directly with the SSD hardware, providing the highest level of performance with low latency and consistent, repeatable test performance.

Availability
OakGate R350 PowerPlus PCIe 5.0 Validation Appliances can be ordered now. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's SSD Validation and Test Appliance landing page at OakGate SSD Validation Solutions. You can also visit Teledyne LeCroy at the Flash Memory Summit 2023 in booth #919 from Aug 8-10 in Santa Clara, California to experience our line of OakGate PCIe Gen5 SSD Test Solutions! 

About Teledyne LeCroy
Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

© 2023 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice.
PCIE and PCI Express are registered trademarks and/or service marks of PCI-SIG.

Technical contact:

Rob Dobson, Director of Product Marketing, Test Appliances 

916-618-2372

Customer contact:

Teledyne LeCroy OakGate Customer Care Center

800-553-2769

Website:

OakGate SSD Validation Solutions

SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy

