Teledyne LeCroy's WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value

All WaveSurfer 3000z oscilloscopes feature a large 10.1" capacitive touch screen, a vast set of debug and analysis tools, multi-instrument capabilities, feature/option upgrades, and support for a wider probe range. The WaveSurfer 3000z comes in five models with bandwidths from 100 MHz to 1 GHz and sample rates up to 4 GS/s.

New 100-MHz and 1-GHz Models

The WaveSurfer 3000z adds a 100-MHz version that brings the powerful features of the WaveSurfer 3000 to an entry-level price, and a highly affordable, yet equally feature-loaded 1-GHz model. The 100-MHz version addresses the requirements of general-purpose debugging and validation tasks, while the 1-GHz model serves users looking for the bandwidth to tackle sophisticated applications such as higher-speed serial communications test and RF signal analysis.

More Memory, More Speed, and More Insight

The WaveSurfer 3000z combines an entirely new CPU engine, an improved internal-communications bus, and up to 20 Mpoints of acquisition memory, twice that of the WaveSurfer 3000, to facilitate rapid and responsive oscilloscope operation. Meanwhile, the 10.1" capacitive touch screen combines with Teledyne LeCroy's MAUI user interface to give users a better look at waveforms and deeper insight into signal abnormalities.

Advanced Tools and Probes for Power-Electronics/Conversion Testing

Now available for the WaveSurfer 3000z, the Power Analysis software package performs detailed analysis of line power, control loops, and system/device power performance. The WaveSurfer 3000z's fast display update rate of 130,000 waveforms/s makes it easy to identify anomalies during power analysis.

To augment the Power Analysis software package, the WaveSurfer 3000z offers an advanced active-probe interface that supports Teledyne LeCroy's power-focused HVFO103 high-voltage, fiber optically-isolated probe, RP4030 power-rail probe, CP03xA high-sensitivity current probes, and HVD3000A high-voltage differential probes. Together, the Power Analysis software, specialized probes, and the balance of Teledyne LeCroy's large selection of probes give the WaveSurfer 3000z all of the required resources for debugging and validation of power electronics and power-conversion circuits.

Expansive Feature Set

With analysis features such as History mode for waveform playback, extensive triggering capabilities, and WaveScan advanced search and find, the WaveSurfer 3000z delivers fast and thorough detection and isolation of signal anomalies. It also packs a deep measure and math toolset of 20 math functions for quick waveform insight and 24 automated parameter measurements. A dedicated grid eases viewing of math traces, while statistics, histicons, and trends extract revealing details from parameter measurements. The LabNotebook feature saves and/or restores oscilloscope setups and waveforms with the touch of a single button, and provides a handy tool for annotation and documentation of your work sessions.

Adding to the comprehensive toolset inherited from earlier models, the WaveSurfer 3000z includes LXI-compatible web browsing to facilitate remote configuration and operation. In the event of AC-line disconnection, a new "power on AC line" feature restores power by simply reattaching the cord. The already broad palette of optional serial trigger/decode packages now adds an Audiobus trigger/decode package, which performs analysis and debug of the digital audio-bus standard in its I2S, LJ, RJ, and TDM variants.

Not only is the WaveSurfer 3000z an extremely capable oscilloscope, but it also can serve as a 5-in-1 instrument. The function-generator option offers a standard collection of waveforms at up to 25 MHz, while the logic-analyzer option provides 16 digital channels for mixed-signal capabilities. A digital-voltmeter option performs 4-digit voltage measurements and 5-digit frequency counting on any channel, and the protocol-analyzer option with serial trigger/decode features intuitive, color-coded waveform overlays and interactive data tables.

Pricing and Availability

The WaveSurfer 3000z is available now with pricing of $3,450 for the 100-MHz 3014z, $4,190 for the 200-MHz 3024z, $6,500 for the 350-MHz 3043z, $8,450 for the 500-MHz 3054z, and $9,950 for the 1-GHz 3104z. Serial-data options, including CAN/LIN, CAN FD, I2C/SPI/UART/RS232, FlexRay, and Audiobus cost $990 each. Multi-instrument options cost $1,500 for mixed-signal hardware/software, $990 for the Power Analysis package, and $500 each for an MSO license and the function-generator option. Bandwidth-upgrade options are available for all WaveSurfer 3000z models.

