TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023
22 Feb, 2024, 17:29 ET
SÃO PAULO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV; B3: VIVT3.ON) (the "Company") hereby announces that on February 22, 2024, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "2023 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2023 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at ri.telefonica.com.br/en/. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge, by requesting a copy from:
David Melcon Sanchez-Friera
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
Telephone: +55 11 3430-3687
Email: [email protected]
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CNPJ MF 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.001.5881-4
SOURCE Telefônica Brasil S.A.
