Telefonica Spain Ensures Movistar+ Streaming Service Availability with Harmonic VOS Cloud SaaS

"Viewers today expect flawless video streaming. To ensure solid service continuity, we needed a reliable, cost-effective and flexible solution," said Eugenio Lojo, head of transmission and conditional access, Telefonica. "Rather than recreating our physical infrastructure at a backup location, we successfully replicated the configuration on the cloud using Harmonic's VOS360 platform. This redundant service is not only cost-saving, it's also flexible and ensures our ability to test new channels and deliver short-term events as our video streaming service evolves."

Harmonic's cloud-based recovery service provides Telefonica Spain with total reliability. An advanced DevOps team ensures that services are always available for subscribers, around the clock. The VOS360 SaaS also provides rapid scaling, enabling Telefonica Spain to quickly secure the entire channel lineup or just a single channel for the duration of a premium event. Based on a pay-per-use business model, Harmonic's service is activated on demand, providing the operator with the flexibility to pay for services as needed, whether it's for a day, week or month.

"Traditionally, disaster recovery systems have been inflexible and costly to replicate. But Harmonic is transforming that notion," said Shahar Bar, senior vice president, video products and corporate development, at Harmonic. "Our VOS360 platform's cloud-based recovery service can be activated in minutes, which is a testament to the speed and elasticity that our recovery-in-the-cloud service provides."

