Telemundo Did It Again! For The Third Consecutive Season The Network Is Set To Be The Undisputed Leader In Spanish-Language Weekday Prime

"For the third consecutive year, Telemundo has demonstrated it is the undisputed leader in prime time, across all platforms. Our network continues to strengthen its connection with today's Latinos by providing contemporary entertainment, sports and news content that clearly resonates with this rapidly growing market," said Cesar Conde, Chairman NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group. "We are thankful to our viewers for making us their preferred choice and look forward to continue offering them the premium content that has redefined the Hispanic media landscape for years to come."

Telemundo's programming is also leading in engagement across digital platforms. Streaming on the Telemundo app has more than doubled (+130%) in the last year, driven by the success of "La Reina del Sur" and "Betty en NY." For the past three years, the network reached the largest audience on YouTube among TV broadcast networks, regardless of language, and, for the last eight, has placed as the top Hispanic network on VOD. Telemundo continues to drive the social conversation as the #1 most engaging TV broadcast network regardless of language speaking to the powerful fandom the company has built and its ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist with its programming.

The network's repeated success is driven by innovative programming that is not only setting a new standard, but most importantly representing today's Latino. Telemundo's programming has evolved alongside its audience reflecting their ever-changing media habits, diverse appetite and the type of content they prefer. The network's business model, designed to produce original premium content for all platforms, positions Telemundo as the only network that offers content made specifically for and by U.S. Hispanics. Telemundo has been part of this evolving market and has demonstrated a unique understanding of what resonates and is relevant to this new audience, across all platforms, which has catapulted it to become the leading network in Hispanic media today.

Throughout the 2018-19 season Telemundo continued to innovate with its Super Series, shorter formats and "ripped from the headlines" original productions in primetime. The following programs led to the network's unprecedented victory this season:

La Reina del Sur – Season two of Telemundo's most successful series in history finished as the top regularly scheduled program on Spanish-language television across all dayparts among adults 18-49 (1.08 million) and adults 18-34 (424,000) and reached 12.5 million total viewers during its run. In addition, the series consistently outperformed at least two major English-language networks, including ABC, CBS or NBC, among adults 18-49 and 18-34 during its 10pm timeslot. "La Reina del Sur" also dominated the social landscape as the #1 most social Hispanic primetime entertainment series and ranked as the #1 most engaging drama series on Facebook regardless of language and the top performing Hispanic series on VOD.

– Season two of Telemundo's most successful series in history finished as the top regularly scheduled program on Spanish-language television across all dayparts among adults 18-49 (1.08 million) and adults 18-34 and reached 12.5 million total viewers during its run. In addition, the series consistently outperformed at least two major English-language networks, including ABC, CBS or NBC, among adults 18-49 and 18-34 during its timeslot. "La Reina del Sur" also dominated the social landscape as the #1 most social Hispanic primetime entertainment series and ranked as the #1 most engaging drama series on Facebook regardless of language and the top performing Hispanic series on VOD. Betty en NY – The first scripted production filmed at Telemundo Center, positioned itself as the #1 regularly scheduled program at 9pm in Spanish-language broadcast television season-to-date averaging 677,000 adults 18-49 and 284,000 adults 18-34, and its finale ranked as the #1 primetime drama series in America among adults 18-49 and 18-34. "Betty en NY" was also the #2 most social Hispanic primetime entertainment series, behind "La Reina del Sur," during its full run and generated more than 3 billion engagements across all platforms including television, digital and social media.

in Spanish-language broadcast television season-to-date averaging 677,000 adults 18-49 and 284,000 adults 18-34, and its finale ranked as the #1 primetime drama series in America among adults 18-49 and 18-34. "Betty en NY" was also the #2 most social Hispanic primetime entertainment series, behind "La Reina del Sur," during its full run and generated more than 3 billion engagements across all platforms including television, digital and social media. El Final del Paraíso – The premiere of Telemundo's "El Final del Paraíso," the new era of the hit series "Sin Senos Si Hay Paraíso," ranked as the #1 primetime drama series in the U.S. among adults 18-49 and adults 18-34. The premiere of the action-packed drama series averaged 650,000 adults 18-49, 310,000 adults 18-34, and over 1.3 million in total viewers, outperforming Univision's premiere of "Juntos, El Corazón Nunca se Equivoca" among all three demos. The premiere was also the #1 most social drama series regardless of language.

Preso #1 – The premiere of Telemundo's first-ever political drama delivered 633,000 adults 18-49 and 1.3 million total viewers on its premiere night, outperforming Univision's 10pm premiere of "Sin Miedo a la Verdad" by 66% among adults 18-49 and 32% among total viewers, according to Nielsen. Additionally, the premiere outdelivered the combined viewership of Unimas and Univision by +28% among adults 18-49 and +26% among adults 18-34 in its timeslot.

premiere of "Sin Miedo a la Verdad" by 66% among adults 18-49 and 32% among total viewers, according to Nielsen. Additionally, the premiere outdelivered the combined viewership of Unimas and Univision by +28% among adults 18-49 and +26% among adults 18-34 in its timeslot. Exatlón – "Exatlón" is the #1 weekday primetime reality sports competition on Spanish-language TV this season. The premiere of the third season of the reality competition placed as the #1 Spanish-language program in its 7pm to 9pm time slot, among adults 18-49 (598,000), 18-34 (240,000) and in total viewers (over 1.3 million). According to Nielsen Social, "Exatlón" also rated as the #2 most social Hispanic primetime series on premiere night, only behind the network's own "El Final del Paraíso."

time slot, among adults 18-49 (598,000), 18-34 (240,000) and in total viewers (over 1.3 million). According to Nielsen Social, "Exatlón" also rated as the #2 most social Hispanic primetime series on premiere night, only behind the network's own "El Final del Paraíso." La Voz – The grand finale of Telemundo's "La Voz" (The Voice) finished as the highest-rated Sunday night show on Spanish-language television among adults 18-49 with an average of 584,000 and over 1.4 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. The two-and-a-half-hour live broadcast of the first-ever U.S. Spanish-language version of the Emmy Award-winning NBC hit series, "The Voice," led Telemundo to rank as the #1 Spanish-language network of all Sunday primetime among adults 18-49, adults 18-34 and total viewers. According to Nielsen social, there was a total of 348,721 social interactions on the night of the finale, becoming the most social primetime program among Spanish-language networks.

El Secreto de Selena – The premiere of Telemundo's "El Secreto de Selena" (Selena's Secret), an investigative view into the events that led to Selena Quintanilla's tragic death, ranked as the #1 primetime show in Spanish-language television among adults 18-49, adults 18-34 and total viewers, catapulting Telemundo as the #1 Spanish language broadcast network in all prime among adults 18-49.

Additional Highlights for the 2018-19 Season include:

Telemundo broadcast several news specials throughout the season that averaged more than one million total viewers, including President Donald Trump's first exclusive sit-down interview with a Spanish-language television network during his presidency; "Emergencia en la Frontera (1.6 million total viewers, aired: 11/26/18); "La Mujer Detrás de El Chapo" (1.5 million total viewers, aired: 12/10/18); "Trump Rompe Su Silencio" (1.4 million total viewers, aired: 6/20/19), "Trump: Estado de la Nación" (1.3 million total viewers, aired: 2/5/19); "El Paso: Ataque a Los Latinos" (1.2 million total viewers, aired: 8/5/19); "El Chapo: Culpable" (1.1 million total viewers, aired: 2/12/19).

throughout the season that averaged more than one million total viewers, including President first exclusive sit-down interview with a Spanish-language television network during his presidency; "Emergencia en la Frontera (1.6 million total viewers, aired: 11/26/18); "La Mujer Detrás de El Chapo" (1.5 million total viewers, aired: 12/10/18); "Trump Rompe Su Silencio" (1.4 million total viewers, aired: 6/20/19), "Trump: Estado de la Nación" (1.3 million total viewers, aired: 2/5/19); "El Paso: Ataque a Los Latinos" (1.2 million total viewers, aired: 8/5/19); "El Chapo: Culpable" (1.1 million total viewers, aired: 2/12/19). Telemundo, with NBC News and MSNBC, drew a total of 15.3 million viewers for the first of the two-night Democratic presidential debates in Miami , beating every primary debate during the 2008 and 2012 election cycles. The second night of the debate had more than 9 million live stream viewers and was the most-watched program on television.

in , beating every primary debate during the 2008 and 2012 election cycles. The second night of the debate had more than 9 million live stream viewers and was the most-watched program on television. Telemundo Deportes set the Spanish-language record for the most-watched FIFA Women's World Cup ever, with a total audience delivery average of 301,000 viewers – posting a 27% increase over the full 2015 tournament (237,000 viewers). Additionally, the coverage of the 2019 Copa América yielded a total audience delivery average of 1.2 million viewers, doubling the 2015 tournament. On the digital side, the Women's World Cup set records as the most livestreamed Women's World Cup in Spanish-language history. Together with Copa América, the tournament generated 7+ million streams. On the social side, both tournaments together delivered 2.6 million social actions across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, outperforming English-language competitors by 18%.

set the Spanish-language record for the most-watched ever, with a total audience delivery average of 301,000 viewers – posting a 27% increase over the full 2015 tournament (237,000 viewers). Additionally, the coverage of the 2019 yielded a total audience delivery average of 1.2 million viewers, doubling the 2015 tournament. On the digital side, the Women's World Cup set records as the most livestreamed Women's World Cup in Spanish-language history. Together with Copa América, the tournament generated 7+ million streams. On the social side, both tournaments together delivered 2.6 million social actions across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, outperforming English-language competitors by 18%. Telemundo's 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards led Spanish-language prime time the night it aired, delivering 2.4M total viewers, an 11% increase vs. 2018, and 1.1 million adults 18-49.

Source: Nielsen; Projections (000); Most Current 9/24/18-9/6/19 (L+7 through 8/25/19); strict dayparts used for M-F 8-11pm, M-F 9-10pm, M-Su 8-11pm (excluding specials), M-Su 8am-2am; A18-49 and A18-34. Premieres, finales and Telemundo Deportes highlights based on L+SD. Reach based on 6 min qualifier. Adobe Analytics; Sep'17-Jul'18 vs Sep'18-Jul'19; Shareablee, PowerRankings, US*** Media & Entertainment - TV Networks - Broadcast based on cross-platform actions, Period: Jan 1, 2014 - July 31, 2019 and Sep 1, 2018 – Jul 31, 2019; comScore On Demand Essentials, 2018, Nielsen Social Content Ratings, ranked by linear program-level metrics, Period: 9/24/18-9/8/19.

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. This fast-growing multiplatform portfolio is comprised of the Telemundo Network and Station Group, Telemundo Deportes, Telemundo Global Studios, Universo, and a Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit. Telemundo Network features original Spanish-language entertainment, news and sports content reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 local stations, 50 affiliates and its national feed. Telemundo also owns WKAQ, a television station that serves viewers in Puerto Rico. Telemundo Deportes is the designated Spanish-language home of two of the world's most popular sporting events: FIFA World Cup™ through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032. Telemundo Global Studios is the company's domestic and international scripted production unit including Telemundo Studios, Telemundo International Studios, Telemundo International, as well as all of the company's co-production partnerships. As the #1 media company reaching Hispanics and millennials online, the Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit distributes original content across multiple platforms, maximizing its exclusive partnerships with properties such as BuzzFeed, Vox, and Snapchat. Through Telemundo Internacional, the largest U.S.-based distributor of Spanish-language content in the world; and Universo, the company reflects the diverse lifestyle, cultural experience and language of its expanding audience. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

SOURCE NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

Related Links

https://www.telemundo.com

