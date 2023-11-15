TELEO CAPITAL PORTFOLIO COMPANY, SHARPENCX, ACQUIRES PLUM VOICE

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TELEO Capital Management, LLC ("TELEO") has announced the acquisition of The Plum Group, Inc ("Plum Voice"), a recognized leader in AI driven voice-based customer interaction technology, by its existing portfolio company, Sharpen Technologies Inc. ("SharpenCX"). SharpenCX is an all-in-one unified contact center platform.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Plum Voice is dedicated to enhancing business communication by offering AI-powered programmable communications, including advanced Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems and conversational AI.

The integration of Plum Voice's wide range of telecom, conversational AI, and dialog management technologies will help empower Sharpen's customer base with more powerful solutions.

"This strategic move strengthens Sharpen's progress in building the Contact Center of Tomorrow. The combined technology has been adopted by organizations across various industries to improve customer service, increase efficiency, and drive digital transformation," stated TELEO Capital.

About Plum Voice

Plum Voice is a recognized leader in voice-based customer interaction technology. The company provides voice automation, speech recognition, and omnichannel solutions that enable organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences, improve efficiency, and enhance business processes. Plum Voice's technology has been adopted by a wide range of industries to transform customer interactions.

For additional information, please visit plumvoice.com.

About SharpenCX

Sharpen is a leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions. The company's platform helps organizations deliver superior customer experiences by optimizing agent and employee performance through context-based routing, reporting, and dynamic scripting. With a flexible architecture, Sharpen's platform enables businesses to adapt quickly to changing customer needs and drive operational efficiency.

For additional information, please visit sharpencx.com.

About TELEO Capital Management

TELEO Capital is a lower middle-market private equity firm that looks to invest in opportunities where its strategic thought, operational resources, and capital base empower management to perform and execute their business plan. TELEO brings a successful track record of executing corporate carve-outs, recapitalizing broken balance sheets, acquiring founder-owned companies, and implementing buy and build strategies for its portfolio companies. TELEO targets opportunities in the technology and software, healthcare IT, business services, and industrial sectors. The firm is headquartered in Boise, ID with an additional office in Los Angeles, CA.

