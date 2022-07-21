Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market Report 2022: Development and Penetration of 5G Technology Offers High Potential Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Technologies, Solutions, and Applications for Enterprise and Industrial Automation 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the emerging role of teleoperation and telerobotics in the era of Industry 4.0. The report analyzes the impact of teleoperation and telerobotics solutions in different industry verticals and technology sectors. Key industry verticals evaluated include education, medical, manufacturing, mining, nuclear/hazardous waste management, and transportation.



Select Report Findings:

North America will lead the teleoperations and telerobotics market through 2027

will lead the teleoperations and telerobotics market through 2027 AI software in support of the teleoperations market will reach $5.3 billion globally

globally Tele-maintenance solutions will grow at highest CAGR during forecasted period globally

The global teleoperation and telerobotics market are poised to reach $81.9 billion by 2027

by 2027 Cloud robotics as a service use cases will increase over 70% due to teleoperations solutions

Teleoperation represents the ability to operate equipment or a machine from a distance. A specific form of teleoperation involving remote control of a robot from a distance is referred to as telerobotics. Key teleoperations and telerobotics systems include:

Movement: By putting robotic arms on mobile platforms and using teleoperation to control them, robots can be used in places where they could not be used before. These new mobile applications of robots allow them to access areas that are hazardous to humans, while still performing with human-like accuracy.

Interaction: Mobile robots need to be lightweight, compact, portable, power-dense, rugged, and efficient. These bots are designed to perform tasks as a human would in an array of difficult environments. By performing tasks once only accessible to humans, mobile robots can be implemented and automated nearly anywhere in the world.

Analytics: Using AI and machine learning, mobile manipulators are becoming increasingly autonomous. These machines use algorithms to course correct and learn over time. As mobile robotics become more efficient, they can surpass humans in terms of reliability and risk assessment/management.

Vision Technologies: Robots need to be able to visualize and process the world around them. These mobile robots do this through LIDAR, stereo vision, and monocular vision, with sensors for both 2D and 3D imaging. Modern vision systems can locate and track a target in nearly any environment, regardless of traffic or weather.

Advanced Communications: Teleoperation requires communication between a human and a robot. This communication needs to be extremely fast with minimal latency to achieve optimal results. 5G technologies are enabling teleoperation with lightning-fast speeds, and new solutions can be developed as a result.

Teleoperation and telerobotics are both supported by ICT infrastructure including broadband communications, sensors, machine to machine (M2M) communications, and various Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. The combination of teleoperations, M2M/IoT, and 5G communications will enable entirely new use cases for robotics, supported by cloud-based robotics as a service business models.



Enhancements in wireless broadband are untethering teleoperation. Prior to 5G and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Teleoperation is largely relegated to fixed communications connections. 5G and MEC will enable Teleoperation anywhere there is 5G coverage, enabling many new consumer and industrial automation scenarios involving robotics. In particular, we anticipate realization of substantial benefits as a result of the teleoperation market embracing cloud robotics deployment in conjunction with 5G in private wireless environments.



Advanced IoT systems will also utilize digital twin technology to enable next-generation teleoperation. Digital twinning refers to the mapping of the physical world to the digital world. Coupled with haptic Internet technologies and Virtual Reality (VR), teleoperation and telerobotics market will take a major leap as user interfaces are democratized. No longer will special equipment (often located in special locations and controlled by proprietary systems) be required for control.



In addition, cloud robotics enables teleoperation/telerobotics as a service model, allowing fractional ownership and/or usage on demand. This will greatly expand the availability and usage of machines for industrial as well as enterprise applications. As a result, many smaller companies within a given industry vertical value chain will be able to leverage telerobotics and teleoperation solutions without large capital expenditures.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Infrastructure Technology

3.2 Software Technology

3.3 Potential Application Analysis

3.4 Use Case Analysis

3.5 Connectivity and Cloud Deployment

3.6 Bilateral Control and Haptic Feedback

3.7 Convergence between IT and OT

3.8 Multi-Access Edge Computing and 5G Network

3.9 Industrial Prosumer

3.10 Connected Service and Teleoperation



4.0 Company Analysis



5.0 Teleoperations and Telerobotics Market Analysis and Forecast 2022 - 2027



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

ABB Group

AGT Robotics

AppFolio

ARM Holdings

Bosch

Buildium

Calvary Robotics

Cisco

CloudMinds

Console

Contiki

Digi International

Ekso Bionics

Entrata

General Electric

Google

H Robotics

IBM

Intuitive Surgical

iRobot

Kuka AG

London Computer Systems

MRI Software

Nachi Fujikoshi

Omron Corporation

Property Boulevard

RealPage

Rockend

TOPS Software

Yardi Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqpbd8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets