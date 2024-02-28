Teleperformance Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Clients Optimize and Transform Their CX for Simpler, Faster, and Safer Interactions

Teleperformance develops solutions that meet clients' increasingly complex needs, in terms of individual safety, data, and systems security, to maintain its leadership position.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the Asia-Pacific (APAC) customer experience (CX) outsourcing services industry and, based on its research results, recognizes Teleperformance with the 2023 APAC Company of the Year Award. The company focuses on continued innovation to fulfill the ever-changing requirements of clients and their end customers and to help them stay relevant for the future. The company's high-tech/high-touch approach combines the experience, best practices, and emotional intelligence of its entire employee base (deployed on a best-shore strategy), empowered by technology and consulting services, to drive innovation and enable CX disruption. Teleperformance emphasizes long-lasting customer relationships and relevant technologies and processes, strengthening its brand and accelerating great commercial success.

Teleperformance stands out for its strategic excellence, which balances technology innovation and human expertise, and has earned a reputation as a preferred service provider for various organizations in their specific operative markets.

Teleperformance stands out for its strategic excellence, which balances technology innovation and human expertise, and has earned a reputation as a preferred service provider for various organizations in their specific operative markets. The company enhances its solution capabilities through technology deployment, with a continued focus on the human element, to achieve a significant competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving market for digitally integrated business services. The company delivers a complete portfolio of digital transformation solutions and enhanced CX to brand leaders worldwide, from APAC delivery locations.

According to Krishna Baidya, Director, ICT Practice at Frost & Sullivan, "A wide array of clients well appreciate Teleperformance's unparalleled scale, geographic coverage, and cultural diversity in the industry."

Teleperformance continues to impress the CX outsourcing industry with its deep-rooted focus on APAC, which is increasingly becoming the center of Teleperformance's development activity, driven by the company's digital and analytical offerings. The company's financial success is a testament to its focus on the region and continued expansion of its client portfolio in recent years. Teleperformance has established an unmatched footprint among CX outsourcing providers, with 11 service delivery markets in APAC. Teleperformance serves a wide diversity of industries in the region, accelerating its momentum in expanding digital business services. An unparalleled understanding of local markets and delivery capability have often positioned Teleperformance as the de facto partner for many loyal global clients while expanding its presence in APAC markets.

"Teleperformance's ever-expanding service delivery locations offer right-shoring options, dedicated site offerings, expansion of multilingual hubs, and Teleperformance Cloud Campus (TPCC), further enhancing its ability to deliver services wherever brands need them and from anywhere they want," added Baidya. With its stellar financial performance, thought leadership, service excellence, unparalleled innovation, and strong overall performance, Teleperformance earns the 2023 Frost & Sullivan APAC Company of the Year Award in the CX outsourcing services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tammy Chan

[email protected]

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million. Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan