Teleperformance appoints Teri O'Brien as new Chief Legal and Compliance Officer upon Leigh Ryan's retirement

Teleperformance

26 Jun, 2023, 02:01 ET

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, today announced the appointment of Teri O'Brien as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, effective on July 1, 2023. O'Brien will succeed Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Leigh Ryan, who is retiring on that date. 

O'Brien joined Teleperformance on May 15, 2023, as Incoming Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, and has been working closely with Ryan since then to ensure a smooth transition. Ryan is retiring after more than six years at Teleperformance. Before that, she served as external counsel to Teleperformance Group for 25 years.

"From the early days when she first served as our external counsel in the United States, Leigh has played a key role in working with me and the leadership team to shape the growth of Teleperformance," said Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance Group. "I have relied on her as a trusted strategic counselor and invaluable colleague. The Board of Directors and leadership team joins me in thanking her and wishing her all the best in her retirement."

In her new role, O'Brien will be responsible for all aspects of the Legal, Compliance and Privacy departments, and will sit on the Company's executive leadership committee.

"We are pleased to have Teri joining us as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer," Julien added. "She has worked closely with our executive leadership as external counsel, representing Teleperformance in numerous acquisitions. She is the natural choice to build on Leigh's successes as we continue our transformation to a digital business service company."

Prior to joining Teleperformance, O'Brien served for many years as external U.S. counsel to Teleperformance, most recently as a partner at Latham & Watkins LLP and, before that, at Paul Hastings LLP, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate securities matters. O'Brien has a Doctor of Law degree from the University of San Diego Law School, and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from San Diego State University. O'Brien is a member of the State Bar of California and is a certified public accountant.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP
Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services.  With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million. 

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017. 

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

