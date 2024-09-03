Teleperformance awarded 'Best Remote Agent Program' across Europe, Middle East, and Africa in 2024 by the world's largest contact center association

Company wins top honors for transformational digital customer experience and operational performance

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance (TP), a global leader in digital business services, today announced that it was honored as the Best Remote Agent Program in Europe, Middle East, and Africa by ContactCenterWorld, the world's largest contact center association. This is the third consecutive year that the company has received top ranking for its remote agent program in these regions.

TP won the highest level of recognition for its unique Cloud Campus remote work program, which enables the company to provide flexible, agile, empathetic and resilient smartshoring service options to clients including virtual, domestic, and international staffing to support a variety of language needs globally. All aspects of the company's smartshoring delivery model were created to optimize high-touch, secure customer care in the remote working environment, including virtual recruiting, training and on-going support provided to customer service experts – all connected by centralized Cloud Campus Hubs.

The Best Remote Agent Program award is just the latest of many awards honoring TP for its leadership in the customer service industry. Earlier this year TP was named General Motors 2023 Supplier of the Year for exceeding GM's expectations and providing notable contributions to GM's transformation. TP also received nine awards for exceptional customer service from the European Contact Center & Customer Service Awards (ECCCAs), the longest running and largest awards program in the European customer contact industry.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

