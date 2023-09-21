Teleperformance enhances interaction analytics platform TP Interact, leveraging generative AI to deliver near real-time data-driven decision making for customer care

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, today announced it enhanced its interaction analytics platform, TP Interact, with generative artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language understanding. The improved TP Interact platform delivers near real-time actionable insights to help businesses boost the performance of their customer care programs.

The AI-enriched TP Interact platform allows businesses to gain intelligent insights from customer interactions at scale across multiple languages and multiple channels including voice, chat, email and social media. Businesses can leverage these near real-time insights to enact program changes that enhance customer satisfaction, optimize processes and create new revenue streams, all while ensuring a people-centric and empathetic customer care service delivery.

Teleperformance has helped clients transform their customer care programs with critical customer and business insights through the enriched TP Interact platform. Customer programs have seen up to 25% reduction in repeat customer inquiries, up to 15% increase in Net Promoter Scores, up to 30% greater efficiencies in quality assurance, and increased sales conversions.

For more information regarding TP Interact and how to convert customer engagement data into actional insights, visit https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/services/consulting-analytics-technology/advanced-analytics/

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP
Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million. 

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017. 

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

SOURCE Teleperformance

