Teleperformance in the USA Awarded Forbes Best Employers for Diversity

SALT LAKE CITY, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its USA Operations has been awarded on the Forbes' list of Best Employers for Diversity 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Teleperformance in the US works hard to deliver on our commitments to our people, including encouraging growth and development, as well as promoting diversity, inclusiveness and engagement.

"At Teleperformance we strive to nurture a working environment that reflects our society," said Miranda Collard, Global Chief Client Officer, Teleperformance and Chair of TP Women. "While we realize this is a continuous journey, we are thrilled these efforts have been recognized through Forbes and Statista. At Teleperformance, we believe to understand people means being at the forefront of diversity and inclusion and it is humbling to see this recognized."

The Best Employers for Diversity were selected based on Statista's methodology, guaranteeing unbiased results and providing reliable insights. Over 50,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify The Best Employers for Diversity. The study assessed each company on their dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion. The evaluation was based on the following criteria:

"Our perspective as a company is shaped by the experiences of our employees who represent every imaginable part of the global community. I thank and congratulate every single team member for living our values of diversity and inclusion," said Collard.

Teleperformance's USA Operations recently made US industry history by becoming the very first BPO* employer of its size in the United States to receive the prestigious Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) award. Highlights of this historic recognition include a very strong score for overall trust in Teleperformance by its 31,000 US employees.

These awards and recognition reflect our employees' positive experiences with the company, their jobs, their peers, and workplace environment.

