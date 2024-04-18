Teleperformance named a Leader and Star Performer in Trust and Safety content moderation services by research firm Everest Group

Company also recognized as #1 in industry for market impact of content moderation in global study

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance , a global leader in digital business services, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. The leading BPO search firm also recognized Teleperformance for the market impact of its content moderation services and named the company a Star Performer for its growth in market impact, vision and capabilities.

Global business services provider Teleperformance was named a Leader and Star Performer in Trust and Safety content moderation services by research firm Everest Group.

The Everest Group evaluated 27 service providers on their service focus by assessing key strengths and limitations. The evaluation is a result of in-depth research covering service provider content moderation operations, discussions with clients, and ongoing analysis of the trust and safety market.

The full report, "Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024," is available to Everest Group subscribers here. To learn more about Teleperformance Trust and Safety services visit: www.teleperformance.com/en-us/services/digital-cx-and-ai/trust-and-safety.

