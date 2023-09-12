Teleperformance launches AI maturity assessment toolkit to help companies evaluate strategies for AI success

News provided by

Teleperformance

12 Sep, 2023, 12:03 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, today announced it has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Maturity Assessment Toolkit to help companies understand the capabilities necessary to successfully implement AI to help transform their organization for employees, customers and other key stakeholders.

The free Teleperformance AI Maturity Survey is designed to help organizations understand not only the capabilities required for success, but the right combinations of capabilities across data readiness, operational strategies, infrastructure, talent and more.

"While most of the world's biggest companies have started to integrate AI into their business, there are several obstacles such as siloed data and technology architectures, talent availability and organizational adaptability. The way forward isn't always clear, but those who master it will be able to leverage AI as a strong differentiator," said Sidharth Mukherjee, Chief Digital Officer, Teleperformance. "There's tremendous opportunity for companies to benefit from the operational efficiencies, improved employee satisfaction and enhanced customer experience when AI strategies, capabilities and culture are optimized for success." 

Developed by Teleperformance's AI Solutions Team, the AI Maturity Toolkit benchmarks an organization's AI capabilities across six key pillars that Teleperformance has identified as being critical to integrate AI with high success. This includes data readiness and integration, technology infrastructure, talent and expertise, deployment efficacy, strategy and culture, and continuous improvement.

Survey respondents will receive a report benchmarking where their organization is in their AI journey, which they can use to help facilitate discussions within their organization. Teleperformance will also provide a consultation with an AI operations expert.

Elevate Business Performance with AI
As a leader in digital business services, Teleperformance leverages AI to empower organizations to deliver simpler, faster and safer business outcomes, including enhanced and streamlined customer care operations; and back-office services including workforce management; technology, finance, and administrative support; IT and human resources.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP
Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million. 

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017. 

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

SOURCE Teleperformance

