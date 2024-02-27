Teleperformance launches digital services arm TP Infinity in the U.S. to help clients build future-ready, efficient and scalable operations

Backed by global network, TP Infinity targets an integrated approach to optimizing business processes through consulting, design and system integration services

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, today announced the U.S. launch of its digital consulting arm, TP Infinity, to help clients accelerate their business transformation and optimize operating costs.

With TP Infinity, the Company seeks to address the ongoing client demand for data-driven insights, technology and expertise to help enhance business processes, operating models and workforce strategy. TP Infinity's comprehensive portfolio spans consulting, technology, data analytics, design and creative services, combining Teleperformance's growing, global digital CX and transformation services.

Building Future-Ready, Best-in-Class Operations

TP Infinity works with clients to evaluate their business processes, and design and build an optimized operating model that reduces costs and standardizes operational practices to create efficiencies on a global scale. Initial work has resulted in almost 40% reduction in operating costs for a leading global bank with workforce optimization and digital transformation.

TP Infinity comprises of a diverse team of more than 1,000 strategists, data lovers, tech enthusiasts, creative masterminds and operations gurus operating in 20 countries across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia who are united by a common purpose: to push the boundaries of CX.

To learn more about TP Infinity, visit www.tpinfinity.com.

SOURCE Teleperformance