Teleperformance makes Fortune List of '100 Best Companies to Work For' in U.S. for second consecutive year

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune magazine and Great Place To Work® have ranked Teleperformance among the top 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2024. This is the second consecutive year that Teleperformance U.S. operations has been named to the list, which recognizes the best companies to work for in the country on an annual basis.

"When people ask about what sets the Best Companies apart from their competitors, it's one key ingredient: trust," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "When employees trust their leaders, their colleagues, and the organization, they become empowered to reach their full potential."

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list is highly competitive and is based on an analysis of survey responses from Teleperformance employees across the U.S. and North America, including employees for Teleperformance, AllianceOne , Health Advocate , LanguageLine Solutions , PSG Global Solutions and Senture. Together, the group of companies serving the U.S. were assessed on how well they create a strong employee experience through programs and practices that supported employee well-being, inclusion, purpose, listening and care wherever their employees are.

Teleperformance provides global digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer experiences that are simpler, faster and safer for clients and their customers. Teleperformance and its group of specialized services companies has nearly 25,000 employees across the U.S. who are part of a global team of 500,000 employees worldwide. More than half of Teleperformance U.S. employees work from home.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list is just one of the latest workplace recognitions Teleperformance has received. The company was named one of the top 5 World's Best WorkplacesTM 2023 by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine, and is certified a Great Place to Work® in 72 countries.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com.

