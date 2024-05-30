Teleperformance partners with Kore.ai to transform customer engagement through advanced AI solutions

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital business services leader Teleperformance today announced that it has been named a platinum partner for Kore.ai, a world leader in enterprise conversational and generative AI platform technology.

As a global reseller and managed services partner of Kore.ai, Teleperformance and its digital services arm TP Infinity will leverage the Kore.ai Experience Optimization (XO) Platform V11.0 to deploy conversational AI solutions to help organizations transform their customer engagement.

TP Infinity combines technology innovation with expert conversation design, guided by a team of specialists certified by the Conversational Design Institute. This holistic approach ensures advanced automation and the crafting of meaningful, customer-centric dialogue. Backed by our CX strategy consultants, TP Infinity helps clients leverage Kore.ai's award-winning platform, ensuring personalized, seamless experiences that drive competitive advantage.

Kore.ai's enterprise-grade, no-code platform will enable TP Infinity to build advanced virtual assistants that are powered by generative AI and large language models (LLMs) for meeting the unique needs of their customers around use cases involving customer experience, enterprise automation, personalized solutions based on user experience.

TP Infinity comprises of a diverse team of more than 3,000 consultants, data lovers, tech enthusiasts, creative masterminds and operations gurus operating in 20 countries across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia who are united by a common purpose: to push the boundaries of CX.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company's innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from automated to human assisted and to build generative AI enabled applications. Kore.ai takes an open approach allowing companies to choose the LLMs and infrastructure that best meet their business needs. Trusted by over 200 partners and 400 Fortune 2000 companies, Kore.ai helps them navigate their AI strategies. The company has a strong patent portfolio in the AI space and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando Kore.ai has a network of offices to support customers including in India, the UK, Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com. Follow us on X (Twitter): @teleperformance

