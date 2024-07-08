Teleperformance receives gold award for best AI-driven tech innovation

Company wins top honors for AI solution that streamlines back-office operations for enhanced customer experience and operational performance

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance , a global leader in digital business services, today announced it received top honors at the Globee® 2024 Golden Bridge Awards® for its AI-driven digital solution that streamlines back-office business processes for clients. The technology tool was awarded Gold for best new product or service innovation in the technology category for enabling faster, more efficient back-office operations which result in significant customer experience enhancements and stronger, more empathetic customer expert engagement with customers.

Teleperformance's AI-driven digital solution is a comprehensive, scalable platform designed to manage the entire lifecycle of customer experts and optimize operational performance. The integrated suite of applications enhances back-office operations, leading to superior and more empathetic customer care. By consolidating disparate processes into a single sign-on platform, the solution provides a holistic, 360-degree view of customer experts' performance, operational efficiency, and customer interactions.

Clients utilizing the solution have reported substantial improvements to their customer care programs, including up to 35% faster turnaround times, significant reductions in customer escalations, and more personalized customer care. These advancements are driven by enhanced real-time insights into customer expert interactions with customers, leading to stronger, more empathetic engagements.

The back-office solution has been successfully adopted across a variety of industries including banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, travel, retail, and technology; as well as critical services such as trust and safety.

