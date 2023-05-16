Teleperformance Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Industry-Leading Competitive Strategy

Digital business services company applauded for executing a strategy that delivers strong sector share, competitive brand positioning and customer satisfaction

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, today announced that Frost & Sullivan recognized the company with the 2023 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award.

In honoring Teleperformance with the award, Frost & Sullivan cited the company's ability to adapt to a shifting digital industry environment by leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance its client and internal operations to address a variety of new challenges, improve customer care and secure customer loyalty. It also noted Teleperformance's state-of-the-art suite of information technology systems, front-office customer care applications and advanced tools that allow clients 24/7 real-time access to its proprietary systems and reports.

"Teleperformance is the most recognized business process outsourcing company in the industry, by Frost & Sullivan, for its best practices, innovation and advancements in security practices and certifications," said Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The company did an excellent job in 2022 building lasting relationships with clients that accelerate the growth of their companies and the strength of their brands while ensuring that commerce and technology advance to benefit economies worldwide."

Teleperformance also continues to set the industry standard for global regulatory compliance, security and privacy by way of its proprietary protocols and processes. The digital business services company is unique in that it operates a dedicated security organization and professional practice which operates autonomously from the company's IT division, resulting in a strong internal framework to proactively identify and mitigate data breaches, and combat fraud, according to Frost & Sullivan.

"As the digital landscape continues to evolve, we remain committed to rapid innovation to deliver the high-quality, fast and safe business services that our clients and their customers have come to expect," said Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance. "Frost & Sullivan's recognition with the 2023 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award reflects our continuous efforts to be a great partner to our clients."

Each year Frost & Sullivan presents the award to a company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger sector share, competitive brand positioning and customer satisfaction. The firm's Best Practice awards recognize companies in various regional and global sectors for outstanding achievement and strategic product development.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million. Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

