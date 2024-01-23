Teleperformance strengthens its cloud solutions services with 4th Microsoft Solutions Partner Status

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, today announced it received its fourth Microsoft Solutions Partner status for Security (Azure), further strengthening its cloud solutions offering.

The Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security (Azure) designation reflects Teleperformance's accomplishments, qualifications, and skill in providing comprehensive security solutions that leverage Azure's advanced capabilities including Azure Sentinel, Azure Security Center, Azure Active Directory and Azure Firewall. The designation also reflects the Company's proficiency in implementing security best practices, such as identity and access management, threat protection, information protection, and security management.

This is the fourth Microsoft Solutions Partner designation Teleperformance has secured with Microsoft to deliver comprehensive Microsoft Cloud infrastructure solutions to clients. Last year, Teleperformance received three other Microsoft Solution Partner designations for Data & AI, Infrastructure, Digital & App Innovation. Together these designations demonstrate Teleperformance's expertise and commitment in helping clients manage data across multiple systems and build analytics and AI solutions; deliver comprehensive Microsoft cloud solutions; and create and modernize applications.

Teleperformance delivers advanced, digitally powered business services to help the world's best brands streamline their business and IT in meaningful and sustainable ways. For more information visit https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/services/consulting-analytics-technology/technology-as-a-service/.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

