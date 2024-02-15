TelePIX Unveils TetraPLEX: A Breakthrough High-Performance AI Processor for Satellites

News provided by

TelePIX

15 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TelePIX, a pioneering space startup based in South Korea, has achieved a groundbreaking feat: the development of TetraPLEX, a high-performance AI processor designed specifically for satellites. Boasting an impressive 10 trillion operations per second of processing capability, TetraPLEX marks a monumental leap forward in satellite technology.

Continue Reading
TelePIX's On-Board Processor(OBP), TetraPLEX
TelePIX's On-Board Processor(OBP), TetraPLEX

Functioning as an on-board processor (OBP), TetraPLEX facilitates in-space AI processing and edge computing, revolutionizing the way satellite data is handled. Developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, TetraPLEX enables efficient, on-the-spot data analysis directly within the satellite, dramatically reducing both the time and cost associated with traditional ground-based processing. TelePIX leverages the powerful and power-efficient AI processing capabilities of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX system-on-module in a compact form factor to enhance TetraPLEX's capabilities. As a member of NVIDIA Inception, TelePIX has received extensive support and training on the latest NVIDIA technologies, enhancing TetraPLEX's capabilities even further.

TetraPLEX will be a game-changer for real-time analysis of large datasets in space, particularly for tasks like greenhouse gas monitoring. It paves the way for the "Spaceborne ESG AI Cloud Edge Computing Solution," a pioneering cloud-based AI platform for satellites created by TelePIX.

"By enhancing satellite data processing with TetraPLEX, we aim to propel the entire satellite data service industry forward and significantly contribute to climate change response," states Dongshik Won, Director at TelePIX. "This technology positions us to enter the global market with cutting-edge data analytics services focused on climate science."

TelePIX is set to launch TetraPLEX in June, aiming to be the first company globally to demonstrate the real-time, high-speed parallel processing of satellite big data AI models. This demonstration will focus on blue carbon monitoring in space, highlighting the crucial role of marine ecosystems, including seaweed and mangroves, in carbon absorption efficiency and storage.

Furthermore, TelePIX plans to introduce South Korea's first Spaceborne AI Cloud platform service, enabling the processing of software or algorithms in space using the AWS Ground Station (ground station service of Amazon Web Services) and AI/machine learning (ML) services. This service will provide the fast and flexible edge computing capabilities of the OBP TetraPLEX for various applications, including combating climate change through greenhouse gas monitoring.

About TelePIX

TelePIX, a member of Global Digital Innovation Network (formerly known as Born2Global Centre), is making big waves in the small satellite scene. Founded in 2019, the company is quickly emerging as a leader in nanosatellite development and satellite imagery data analytics solutions, democratizing access to space and its valuable data. Their advanced technologies unlock a universe of possibilities, from Earth observation and big data analysis to on-orbit AI.

Witness the next frontier of space exploration with TelePIX's upcoming launch this June, as the New Space revolution takes flight.

SOURCE TelePIX

Also from this source

South Korean Space Startup TelePIX Partners with Mexican Geo-Info Company Thrusters Unlimited for Latin America and Caribbean Market Expansion

South Korean Space Startup TelePIX Partners with Mexican Geo-Info Company Thrusters Unlimited for Latin America and Caribbean Market Expansion

TelePIX, a leading South Korean space startup, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Thrusters Unlimited, a Mexican...
TelePIX, South Korean Startup, Signs Deal to Provide Earth Observation Imagery Data from its BlueBon Satellite

TelePIX, South Korean Startup, Signs Deal to Provide Earth Observation Imagery Data from its BlueBon Satellite

TelePIX, a pioneering South Korean space startup, announces its recent agreement with Polish space company, SatRev, to supply satellite imagery data. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.