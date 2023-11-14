Teleport Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Simplify Infrastructure Access

Collaboration strengthens Teleport's relationship with AWS to deliver secure, scalable identity-based access management and drive global customer adoption

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleport , a leading provider of identity-native infrastructure access management, today announced the signing of a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to continue to deliver fast, secure and scalable Identity-based Infrastructure Access Management (IIAM) for enterprise DevOps teams.

This SCA expands on Teleport's existing relationship with AWS as an AWS Global Startup Program (GSP) Partner and an AWS ISV Accelerate Program Partner, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that integrate with AWS. By extending Teleport's fully integrated experience on AWS, users can more easily control and manage access to their critical resources, improve security and streamline compliance efforts.

Teleport simplifies the complex task of managing identity-based access across multiple AWS accounts. The solution combats infrastructure sprawl by efficiently controlling the provisioning of resources and preventing extra expenses. Teleport also accommodates the diverse access needs of different teams by enabling granular access controls and tightly controlled provisioning and access, while also maintaining detailed audit logs for comprehensive visibility and regulatory adherence.

"Teleport has been essential in meeting our SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance requirements while enabling our engineering teams to stay productive. With Teleport's flexible solution for just-in-time access requests, we can manage access to AWS infrastructure to only those who need it without putting the brakes on agility," said Tomas Fedor, Infrastructure Lead, Product Board.

"Our collaboration with AWS emphasizes our dedication to simplifying and securing infrastructure access for engineers and machines at scale," said Ev Kontsevoy, co-founder and CEO, Teleport. "As tech stacks become more complicated, today's announcement underscores Teleport's unique position to provide customers with a simple integrated solution for Zero Trust access, identity governance, privilege management, and access visibility."

The outcomes of this SCA will provide customers with the ability to:

Secure access for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications by simplifying the process of securing growing AWS infrastructures to ensure access is tightly controlled to mitigate threat risk;

Implement strong security measures, enforce compliance and gain enhanced visibility into user behavior through Teleport's access consolidation to various AWS services, including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) clusters, Amazon Aurora, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon Redshift databases and applications like the AWS Management Console; and,

Enhance developer productivity by streamlining resource access from anywhere with a single login for engineers and ease of use when integrating into existing AWS tech stacks with Teleport's open-source solution.

"Teleport has been a great addition to the AWS Global Startup Program," said Chris Grusz, Managing Director of Technology Partnerships at AWS. "We are delighted to be working with Teleport to help customers to manage secure access to their AWS environment and streamline compliance efforts, allowing them to scale faster."

In addition, Teleport Enterprise Cloud, a managed service to provide access to secure infrastructure all over the world without passwords or shared secrets, runs on AWS and can be hosted across multiple AWS regions. The Teleport platform can be purchased directly via the AWS Marketplace, and it supports AWS CloudHSM for added security.

About Teleport

Teleport, leading provider of Identity-based Infrastructure Access Management, consolidates the four essential infrastructure access capabilities every security-conscious organization needs: connectivity, authentication, authorization, and audit. Teleport's unique approach is not only more secure but also improves developer productivity. Teleport is used by leading companies including Elastic, Samsung, NASDAQ, and IBM. The company is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator and S28 Capital. Headquartered in Oakland, Calif., the company embraces a remote-first work culture.

