Teleradiology Market size is set to grow by USD 3.82 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing prevalence of diseases coupled with growing geriatric population boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global teleradiology market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.82 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.55% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Request a sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Teleradiology Market 2024-2028

Teleradiology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.55% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3827.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Key companies profiled 4ways Healthcare Ltd., Agfa Gevaert Group, Aster Medical Imaging LLC, Carestream Health Inc., Everlight Radiology, FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corp., Medica Group PLC, MedWeb, Mirada Medical Ltd., Nano X Imaging Ltd., NovaRad Enterprise Healthcare Solutions, Oracle Corp., Radiology Partners, RamSoft Inc., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, StatRad, TeleDiagnostic Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Telerad Tech, Teleradiology Solutions, and WebRad

Market Driver

The global teleradiology market is experiencing a surge in new product launches and collaborations. Companies are introducing advanced teleradiology platforms with features like artificial intelligence integration, cloud-based storage, and real-time communication tools to cater to the rising demand for remote diagnostic solutions. In March 2023, United Imaging Healthcare launched a whole-body ultra-high field 5.0T MRI. Aster Medical Imaging inaugurated its Telecommand Center and Digital Health facility in India in April 2023.

These advancements aim to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, benefiting healthcare professionals and patients alike. The teleradiology industry continues to evolve, integrating medical imaging technologies such as X-rays, CT scans, ultrasounds, and nuclear imaging, to provide timely interventions and improve quality of healthcare.

Teleradiology services streamline workflows, enabling diagnostic capabilities for various target diseases, including cardiovascular conditions, cancer, and osteoarthritis, particularly for the elderly population. Broadband networks ensure secure connectivity, addressing data security concerns and enabling real-time image interpretation. Despite economic recessions and healthcare cost-cutting measures, the teleradiology industry continues to innovate, ensuring diagnostic processes remain accurate and efficient.

Market Challenges

Teleradiology is a critical component of early disease diagnosis and treatment planning. By enabling real-time access to diagnostic imaging and interpretation, teleradiology improves healthcare quality and efficiency. Imaging systems, including 3D and AI-assisted technologies, play a pivotal role in accurate diagnosis. Teleradiology platforms and services facilitate timely interventions, ensuring effective treatment and reducing healthcare costs.

Broadband networks and data security measures ensure connectivity and data privacy. Despite challenges such as recession and cost-cutting, the teleradiology market continues to grow, driven by advancements in diagnostic capabilities and imaging techniques like CT, ultrasounds, nuclear imaging, and mammography.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Modality 1.1 CT

1.2 X-ray

1.3 Ultrasound

1.4 MRI

1.5 Nuclear imaging Component 2.1 Hardware

2.2 Software

2.3 Telecom and networking Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 CT- In the dynamic teleradiology market, market segmentation by modality plays a pivotal role in delivering advanced diagnostic imaging services remotely. Fluoroscopy and mammography are crucial modalities, with fluoroscopy providing real-time imaging for conditions like gastrointestinal disorders and orthopedic injuries. Mammography, a vital tool for breast cancer screening, offers high-resolution images for accurate diagnosis. Teleradiology service providers leverage teleradiology hardware & solutions, including hardware and software, to facilitate remote interpretation by healthcare professionals.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration in these systems enhances preliminary reports' accuracy and efficiency, enabling timely interventions and improved quality of healthcare. Neuroradiologists specialize in neuroradiology, interpreting diagnostic data for cardiovascular conditions, cancer, osteoarthritis (OA), and other target diseases, particularly in the elderly population.

Agfa Healthcare and XERO Exchange Network are pioneers in 3D imaging and AI-assisted image interpretation, ensuring diagnostic processes' accuracy and efficiency. Medical imaging plays a crucial role in diagnosis, treatment planning, and disease management, making the teleradiology industry an indispensable part of modern healthcare.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Teleradiology market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare, enabling preliminary and final reports to be delivered more efficiently. Neuroradiologists and other healthcare professionals benefit from this technology, particularly in the context of the geriatric population and target diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, cancer, and osteoarthritis (OA). Medical imaging plays a crucial role in diagnosis and treatment planning for musculoskeletal ailments.

The XERO Exchange Network facilitates the exchange of diagnostic data, ensuring timely interventions and improving the quality of healthcare. Higher-resolution imaging and 3D imaging are essential for accurate interpretation, and AI enhances image interpretation, increasing efficiency in diagnostic processes. The Teleradiology market continues to evolve, offering cutting-edge imaging solutions to meet the demands of the medical community.

Market Research Overview

The Teleradiology Market refers to the global industry where radiology services are delivered digitally, allowing remote diagnosis and interpretation of medical images. This market is driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of telemedicine, the growing need for efficient and timely diagnosis, and the availability of advanced imaging technologies.

The use of teleradiology enables healthcare providers to access specialized radiology services from anywhere, improving patient care and reducing the need for in-person consultations. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telehealth services, including teleradiology, as a safe and convenient alternative to traditional in-person consultations. The market is expected to continue growing in the coming years due to these trends and the increasing demand for remote healthcare services.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Modality

CT



X-ray



Ultrasound



MRI



Nuclear Imaging

Component

Hardware



Software



Telecom And Networking

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.