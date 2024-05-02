Industrial PC Market size to record USD 1.75 billion growth from 2023-2027, Demand for industrial PCs in the wind and solar power monitoring is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The global industrial pc market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.75 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of almost 6.29% during the forecast period.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial PC Market 2023-2027

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Demand for industrial PCs in the wind and solar power monitoring:

The rise of renewable energy has sparked a surge in the application of embedded industrial PCs in solar and wind power generation. These robust computers play a pivotal role in wind farms, serving as the primary controller for turbines. They manage power distribution, adjust settings based on wind conditions, record crucial data, and flag any operational issues.



With automation gaining traction in wind turbines, users prefer a unified system comprising embedded PCs, EtherCAT fieldbus systems, and software for seamless control, synchronization, and communication. Equipped with advanced processors, industrial PCs offer enhanced performance and durability, withstanding the harsh conditions of wind farms, including offshore installations.



Vendors like Beckhoff Automation facilitate remote monitoring with multi-user web applications for their embedded PCs. In wind turbines, industrial PCs are crucial for managing pitch systems, ensuring operational safety by adjusting rotor blade angles in real-time.



Similarly, in solar energy, industrial PCs play a vital role in optimizing efficiency through solar tracking technology. As the shift towards renewable energy accelerates globally, the demand for industrial PCs in solar and wind power generation is set to soar, driving market growth in the foreseeable future.

For insights on the market trends with forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021)- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Major Challenges:

High cost and design complexity

Industrial PCs are pricier than regular PCs due to their higher initial cost. They also need to work well with older devices in industries, which makes the setup complicated. Compatibility problems arise because industrial PCs need to work with new automation and control technology.



The many components involved, like networking systems and sensors, can cause issues with interoperability. Industrial PCs are tricky to design, needing operators with good technical knowledge. Embedded industrial PCs, in particular, need hardware and software to be designed together effectively.



Designing them involves thinking about things like protocols and compatibility with the system. They also need to handle tasks like video and wireless networking. All these challenges could slow down the growth of the market in the future.

To know more about the market opportunities impacted by market dynamics, click here to- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

The Industrial PC (IPC) market encompasses a broad array of sectors, including energy and power, process industries, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense, semiconductor and electronics, oil and gas, and chemical. Key components of this market include rugged IPCs designed for harsh environments, such as those with dust and water protection and fanless cooling technologies.

These IPCs cater to various needs, including operational intelligence, asset management, automation tools, and factory tasks. With the advent of Industry 4.0 and the proliferation of cyber-physical systems, cybersecurity concerns have become paramount, necessitating measures such as encryption, firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and secure boot mechanisms.

Additionally, the integration of AI, IoT, and Big Data analytics has revolutionized data processing, decision-making, predictive maintenance, and quality control in industrial settings.

As communication gateways and visualization gateways facilitate connected factory networks, the demand for IPCs with cableless connectivity and advanced touchscreen technologies, like resistive and capacitive touchscreens, continues to rise. IPC vendors operate through both direct and indirect sales channels to cater to the diverse needs of their customers.

Market Overview

The Industrial PC Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for IT infrastructure in industrial settings. With the rise of Industrial IoT and the need for robust IT networks, companies are focusing on Panel IPC solutions with fanless cooling technologies.

Data privacy and information availability are paramount concerns, leading to innovations in edge computing for enhanced data analysis. E-communication plays a crucial role in facilitating efficient operations, while cybersecurity remains a top priority to thwart cyberattacks.

Product innovation drives the market forward, as companies strive to develop advanced computing solutions tailored to industrial needs. In this landscape, the adoption of IoT technologies continues to expand, revolutionizing industrial processes and driving the demand for reliable and secure industrial PCs.

To understand more about this market report- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Product Type

Panel



Rackmount



Box



Embedded Panel



Industrial Displays And Others

End-user

Industrial



Transportation And Traffic



Healthcare



Telecom And Datacom



Logistics And Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.