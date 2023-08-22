Telerehabilitation Systems Market to grow by USD 604.01 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing incidence of chronic diseases drives the market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The telerehabilitation systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 604.01 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 24.06% according to Technavio.

Telerehabilitation systems market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, BRONTES PROCESSING Sp. z o.o. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., CoRehab srl, DIH Group, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL, GestureTek Health, Hinge Health Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jitrnonix, Kineto Tech Rehab SRL, Koninklijke Philips NV, LiteGait, MindMaze SA, MIRA Rehab Ltd., NeoRehab, Rehametrics, Robert Bosch GmbH, SWORD Health Technologies Inc., KineQuantum SAS, and Tyromotion GmbH, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Hardware and Software), Type (Physical therapy, Occupational therapy, and Others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Telerehabilitation systems market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Telerehabilitation systems market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including BRONTES PROCESSING Sp. z o.o. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., CoRehab srl, DIH Group, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL, GestureTek Health, Hinge Health Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jitrnonix, Kineto Tech Rehab SRL, Koninklijke Philips NV, LiteGait, MindMaze SA, MIRA Rehab Ltd., NeoRehab, Rehametrics, Robert Bosch GmbH, SWORD Health Technologies Inc., KineQuantum SAS, and Tyromotion GmbH.

Telerehabilitation Systems Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is notably driving the market growth. The surge in chronic diseases like cancer, COPD, and autoimmune disorders is primarily attributed to the adoption of sedentary lifestyles. However, cancer treatment often entails undesirable side effects encompassing impacts on physical, social, psychological, and occupational aspects of patients' lives. Consequently, rehabilitation becomes essential for patients to regain these lost abilities. For COPD patients, telerehabilitation entails supervised online exercise sessions that alleviate symptoms, enhance physical function, and elevate the quality of life. Therefore, the global upswing in population, escalating prevalence of chronic ailments, and augmented global disposable income collectively steer the adoption of advanced healthcare modalities such as telerehabilitation in the anticipated period.

Significant Trends

The advent of advanced technologies is the primary market trend.

Key challenges

Complexities in the implementation of Internet connection are the main challenge for the growth of the telerehabilitation systems market.

What are the key data covered in this Telerehabilitation Systems Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the telerehabilitation systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the telerehabilitation systems market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the telerehabilitation systems market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of telerehabilitation systems market vendors

Telerehabilitation Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.06% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 604.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BRONTES PROCESSING Sp. z o.o. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., CoRehab srl, DIH Group, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL, GestureTek Health, Hinge Health Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jitrnonix, Kineto Tech Rehab SRL, Koninklijke Philips NV, LiteGait, MindMaze SA, MIRA Rehab Ltd., NeoRehab, Rehametrics, Robert Bosch GmbH, SWORD Health Technologies Inc., KineQuantum SAS, and Tyromotion GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

