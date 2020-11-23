FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleSpecialists is excited to announce the launch of TeleStroke service with their 200th hospital, in October 2020.

TeleSpecialists provides comprehensive TeleNeurology services to hospitals across the United States, focusing on the quickest response time, highest level quality of service and patient care.

"When we started TeleSpecialists, 200 hospitals seemed like a far-off dream," said Founder and CEO, Dr. Nima Mowzoon. "We've grown quickly while scaling services appropriately. We have continuously improved our response time and service offerings with our growth, something I am extremely proud of."

Since its inception in 2013, TeleSpecialists has implemented many programs to help decrease physician response time, effectively leading the emergent TeleNeurology industry in on-screen physician response time. In 2018, TeleSpecialists started the process of bringing their call center fully in-house, allowing the team to directly dispatch physicians to see patients. In 2019, TeleSpecialists launched their internal TeleCare software, a HIPAA compliant software to help monitor and track important metrics in emergent stroke care. In 2020, TeleSpecialists launched their TeleSleep service line as well as expanded the use of TeleCare, by giving hospital partners instant access to useful metrics as part of their TeleNeurology service.

Please take a moment to view our journey to success: https://tstelemed.com/telespecialists-celebrates-launch-of-service-in-200th-hospital

ABOUT TELESPECIALISTS

TeleSpecialists is a physician-owned management service organization committed to providing exceptional emergent and non-emergent neurology patient care via Telemedicine. TeleSpecialists offers TeleStroke, TeleNeuroHospitalist, TeleSleep and TeleEEG services to hospitals across the United States. They are ISO 9001:2015 certified, and accredited by The Joint Commission. TeleSpecialists is committed to providing "Superior Care Through Access – Anytime, Anywhere." Visit https://tstelemed.com or contact Shannon Allen, Director of Marketing at [email protected] for more information.

CONTACT: Shannon Allen

Director of Marketing

239.208.2206

[email protected]

www.TSTeleMed.com

SOURCE TeleSpecialists