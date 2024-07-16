TeleSpecialists Revolutionizes Stroke Care with Launch of Innovative EMS Integration Service

EMS Integration to enhance door-to-needle times and elevate patient outcomes

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleSpecialists, LLC, the nation's largest inpatient provider of TeleStroke and TeleNeurology services, launches its EMS Integration service as an enhancement to its current neurology services. This new service will allow TeleSpecialists' board-certified neurologists to expedite stroke treatment and improve patient outcomes.

TeleSpecialists introduces the EMS Integration service for EMS and local hospitals, to enhance patient care in telestroke and teleneurology. This program enables physicians to interact with EMS teams, and hospitals simultaneously during patient transport. Early teleneurology involvement reduces door-to-needle times by connecting a neurologist on-screen during transit to conduct essential tests. With improved efficiency and collaboration, patients can receive a CT scan immediately upon arrival at the hospital.

"At TeleSpecialists, we are dedicated to pioneering innovations that enhance patient care. Our EMS Integration service represents a major advancement in our ability to improve patient outcomes, particularly in stroke care," said Nima Mowzoon, MD, MBA, CEO of TeleSpecialists. "By enabling real-time neurology consultations en route to the hospital, we can significantly expedite treatment times and save more lives. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to leveraging technology to deliver the highest quality care to our communities."

The introduction of the EMS Integration program emphasizes the organization's commitment to clinical collaboration and continuous improvement in stroke care. This program aims to establish seamless communication between EMS providers and TeleSpecialists to provide timely and effective care for stroke patients in diverse settings. By integrating EMS into its TeleNeurology processes, the company seeks to optimize the delivery of critical interventions and resources, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

The launch of the EMS Integration program at Oak Hill and Bayonet Point Hospital in Hernando County marks a significant milestone in expanding and enhancing TeleSpecialists' services. With over 10 years of experience and over one million patients seen, this initiative underscores the company's commitment to delivering improved outcomes to these communities.

About TeleSpecialists, LLC

As the leader in TeleStroke and TeleNeurology and a reliable provider of exceptional TelePsychiatry services in the US, we lead the industry with unmatched quality, scale, and expertise. We seamlessly integrate cutting-edge technology with compassionate care, always striving to preserve and enhance lives through our commitment to excellence.

SOURCE TeleSpecialists