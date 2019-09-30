Teleste and Giax Demonstrating 10GE CIN over Coax at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GiaX™ and Teleste are demonstrating 10Gbps CIN over Coax at the SCTE·ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019. The demonstration will be achieved through the integration of the GiaX HelEOS Compact Gateway in the Teleste ICON9000 RPD Node. The HelEOS Compact Gateway is a smaller formfactor to the HelEOS BK Gateway deployed by German MSOs, allowing it to be integrated in the Teleste ICON9000 RPD node designed for the North American market.

GiaX has developed the HelEOSTM solution to help cable operators execute on the promise of Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) to complete their toolbox for extending the availability of Gigabit-grade broadband services. How? By using the existing coax network as a 10G Ethernet distribution network for DAA, saving time and money spent on deploying fiber to re-segment service groups, and providing a virtual node split solution that allows MSOs to push the DAA remote device deeper into the network without the associated cost of deploying fiber.

"The HelEOS solution already provides significant cost savings for European operators, and through the partnership with Teleste we are now able to provide the same benefits to the North American market," says Jörg Hellwig, CEO and founder of GiaX.

Teleste's ICON9000 RPD has been designed for the smooth transition to Remote PHY networks, especially in the North American market. It offers operators excellent data transmission capacity and several operational benefits, including remote management and automatic alignments.

"Followed by the introduction of our Intelligent Networks technology in the North American market, we aim to bring constant network innovations supporting operators on their way towards 10G Internet speeds. The integration of HelEOSTM to our RPD node, now done in cooperation with GiaX, is an excellent example of such innovation," states Hanno Narjus, SVP of Network Products for Teleste.

The demonstration is available at the Teleste Intercept booth #2201 at SCTE·ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019. For more information, please visit our website.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2018, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 250 million and on average it had approximately 1400 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

About GiaX

GiaX develops and markets a variety of high-performance and highly reliable products for service providers, MDUs, hospitality and any building with existing coaxial cabling. HelEOS™, which has been adopted by German MSOs, allows cable operators to implement Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) in their network without the massive investment required for extending the fiber network. The company's recently introduced Iris™ product line consists of network controllers and modems enabling 2.5 actual data rates and is based on the MoCA Access™ 2.5 standard.

