Teleste Announces General Availability of Virtual Device Manager After Successful Operator Deployments in North America

TURKU, Finland, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste today announced the general availability of its Virtual Device Manager (VDM), following successful deployments with leading cable operators. As virtualization reshapes the broadband industry by moving critical network functions from hardware to flexible software, Teleste's Virtual Device Manager brings the same transformation to HMS management.

VDM is a software-based solution that virtualizes HMS functions and empowers cable operators to transition smoothly into Distributed Access Architectures (DAA). Centralizing amplifier and transponder management into a scalable, standards-based software platform, the VDM enhances operational efficiency, strengthens network visibility, and reduces costs—ensuring operators a future-proof path toward next-generation network operations.

"As cable networks evolve, operators need more flexibility, efficiency, and reliability than ever before," said Olli Leppänen, Vice President, Access Networks, Teleste. "Our Virtual Device Manager is designed to meet these demands by eliminating the limitations of hardware-based HMS controllers and delivering a robust, scalable, and cost-effective management solution. As part of an operator's overall network management ecosystem, VDM enables full remote visibility and control of outside plant devices, supporting the consistent quality of service customers expect."

Meeting the Needs of Modern Cable Networks

Traditional HMS management systems have long played a key role in outside plant operations, but physical controllers often fall short when it comes to scalability and flexibility. Teleste's VDM, designed to seamlessly manage HMS transponders downstream of Remote PHY Devices in Distributed Access networks, replaces hardware with software—empowering operators to:

Virtualize infrastructure – Streamline network management by replacing physical HMS controllers with a software-only solution.

– Streamline network management by replacing physical HMS controllers with a software-only solution. Scale on demand – Rapidly adapt to changing network loads without delays from hardware procurement and configuration.

– Rapidly adapt to changing network loads without delays from hardware procurement and configuration. Increase resilience – Improve robustness and reliability by reducing sensitivity to environmental factors such as power disruptions or hardware failures.

– Improve robustness and reliability by reducing sensitivity to environmental factors such as power disruptions or hardware failures. Enable network visibility – Provide the foundation for real-time monitoring, advanced telemetry, and diagnostics of all managed devices downstream of Remote PHY through integration with NMS platforms.

– Provide the foundation for real-time monitoring, advanced telemetry, and diagnostics of all managed devices downstream of Remote PHY through integration with NMS platforms. Improve quality of service – Support proactive diagnostics and management workflows that help operators pinpoint and address potential network issues before they affect customers.

– Support proactive diagnostics and management workflows that help operators pinpoint and address potential network issues before they affect customers. Reduce costs – Lower CAPEX and OPEX by eliminating specialized hardware and reducing physical maintenance needs.

Standards-Based, Open, and Future-Proof

Teleste's VDM is built on open standards and multi-vendor interoperability. It integrates easily with diverse equipment ecosystems and existing operator infrastructures. The compatibility with Teleste's CATVisor Commander and Argus NMS platforms is ensured, providing a cohesive, end-to-end management workflow. By leveraging virtualization and established industry standards, VDM allows operators to modernize management without locking into proprietary ecosystems.

Teleste will showcase our latest advancements in broadband network technologies at SCTE TechExpo25, September 30–October 1 in Washington D.C. Our experts will be available at Booth #H1014 to provide insight and demonstrations on how operators can reduce truck rolls, improve service uptime, and elevate customer experience. Please visit our website to learn more.

