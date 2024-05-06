Teleste introduces CX4, the first European style 1.8 GHz amplifier

TURKU, Finland, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation for cable broadband networks - the CX4 compact dual output amplifier. Designed to meet the evolving needs of cable operators and their subscribers, the CX4 stands as the first amplifier of its kind in Europe, featuring compatibility to both 1.8 GHz and 1.2 GHz networks.

Next-generation broadband technology: Building upon the success of Teleste's CX3 platform, the CX4 introduces an advanced, high-performance solution that allows operators to take most out of their existing DOCSIS 3.1 networks, as well as the upcoming network generations, including DOCSIS 4.0. This versatility allows operators to install the amplifier in their 1.2 GHz networks today and later upgrade to 1.8 GHz with different split frequencies between upstream and downstream.

Excellent capabilities: The CX4's return path reaches up to 492 MHz, set through diplexers and filter modules. Additionally, the amplifier boasts a high gain return amplifier, seamlessly integrated to the motherboard. Coupled with the broad usable gain range and high output levels, this ensures that the compact CX4 consistently delivers excellent RF performance.

Energy-efficient performance: In line with Teleste's dedication to sustainability, the CX4 features a Power Save mode that allows operators to optimize power consumption in relation to the needed network signal levels. This mode is particularly beneficial when network loading is lower, as it allows operators to conserve energy without compromising on performance.

Improved subscriber services: Making maintaining excellent service quality easier, the CX4 is equipped with ingress control switches, making it efficient to detect and control ingress issues and helping operators minimise service outages. The switches can be operated remotely via an optional module.

User-friendly, robust, and reliable: Recognizing the importance of ease of use, the CX4 features a user-friendly interface with push-button controls and a clear display. Further streamlining the alignment process, its configuration is made using electrical circuits, controlled seamlessly by the push buttons. The robust amplifier can also withstand challenging conditions, evidenced by its IP67-rated enclosure. The design ensures that the amplifier serves a reliable component in any broadband infrastructure, regardless of environmental factors.

The CX4 is specifically crafted for European cable broadband operators who seek a distribution amplifier with high performance, reliability, and efficiency. Its advanced features, coupled with user-friendly operation, make it an ideal choice for professionals looking to upgrade their broadband capabilities.

Teleste invites all industry professionals to visit us at stand C12 in hall 8 during ANGA COM 2024, 14-16 May, to experience the future of broadband technology with the CX4 amplifier. Please visit our website for more information.

Inquiries for more information:

Hannele Ahlroos

Executive Assistant, Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358 2 2605 611

Email: [email protected]

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places, and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2023, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 151,3 million and it had approximately 800 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

