Teleste receives 4 diamond rating in 2023 Diamond Technology Reviews with a compact Distributed Access node

Teleste Corporation

05 Oct, 2023, 05:30 ET

TURKU, Finland, Oct. 5, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste, a leading provider of broadband network solutions and related services, announced today that its DAN3 Remote PHY node was recognized among the best in the industry by the 2023 Broadband Technology Report's Diamond Technology Reviews. Teleste received the Honoree Score of 4 Diamonds out of the 5 possible.

"On behalf of the Broadband Technology Report's 2022 Diamond Technology Reviews, I would like to congratulate Teleste on their 4 Diamonds honoree status," said Broadband Technology Report's Editorial Director, Sean Buckley. "This program recognizes and rewards the top products and solutions available to the broadband cable industry. We appreciate all entries we receive though not all were honored with 3.5 Diamonds or above."

The DAN3 Remote PHY node is designed for multi-dwelling unit (MDU) and fiber deep environments.  Judge's Comment: "A product necessary for reaching out to MDU-type situations where cost-effective devices are necessary."

DAN3 enables cable MSOs to quickly provide multi-gigabit broadband connectivity to multi-dwelling unit customers, ensuring an ultra-fast, robust and reliable internet experience for remote work, study, and access to a wide range of online services. In addition to eliminating the need for additional cabling infrastructure in the last mile, this compact node offers the advantage of seamlessly deploying and adapting broadband infrastructure to various MDU configurations.

"The reliable and well-established coaxial in-house infrastructure provides an invaluable asset for operators. Rather than installing new fiber lines to apartment buildings, a more straightforward approach is to deliver the highly desired gigabit services to MDU customers utilising Distributed Access -based solutions. This approach minimizes the effort needed from residents, leading to higher acceptance rates and increased connectivity," explains Olli Leppänen, Vice President of Distributed Access Products for Teleste.

Leveraging the well-established DOCSIS technology, with which operators often have extensive experience, Distributed Access-based broadband also streamlines maintenance and support procedures, leading to cost reductions and minimal disruptions for MDU owners and their residents.

Discover more information about the DAN3 node on the Teleste website. For North American cable broadband market, DAN3 is available through Teleste Intercept. You will have the opportunity to delve into the features of this exceptional node at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2023, taking place from October 16th to 19th, at the Teleste Intercept booth #1601."

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2022, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 165 million and it had approximately 860 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

About Broadband Technology Report

Broadband Technology Report's editorial mission is simple: We cover the latest tools, techniques and approaches that broadband pros must know about as they face the many challenges in today's hyper- competitive environment. If it is important to cable engineers and technology pros, it's important to BTR.

Through our continuously updated website and various weekly e-newsletters, BTR offers a comprehensive overview of the newest products and solutions. BTR also provides a platform for the top engineering experts. These pros use that platform to present invaluable commentary on network reliability, adaptive bitrate streaming, fleet management, cellular back haul, commercial services and a long list of other issues that, cumulatively, spell success or failure for operators.

Our Diamond Technology Reviews is the industry's most prestigious product review program. This recognition program is a much-coveted platform for entrants and judges alike. Vendors submit applications and have their products, software or solutions reviewed by an independent and elite team of technical experts. The reviews are announced in the fall and will be showcased prominently throughout SCTE's Cable-Tec event.

Inquiries for more information:
Mirkka Lamppu
Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation
Tel. +358 2 2605 611
Email: [email protected]  

