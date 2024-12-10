Teleste unveils cutting-edge display unit controller to elevate information display capabilities for transit operators

TURKU, Finland, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste has introduced a new display unit controller that significantly enhances the capabilities of the company's range of RGB LED and TFT LCD information displays. This innovative technology delivers enhanced performance, strengthened cybersecurity, and optimized operational efficiency, meeting the evolving demands of transit operators worldwide.

As a trusted provider of a comprehensive range of stationary and onboard information displays, Teleste continues to shape the mobility sector through innovation. The new display controller, powered by the Intel Atom® (formerly Amston LakeTM) x7433RE Processor and integrated with Teleste's advanced diagnostics unit, introduces several key features designed to transform the passenger information experience:

Increased performance and memory capacity , supporting the delivery of more dynamic visuals on the displays, even when the time comes to step into 4K resolution videos. In addition, multiple independent graphics outputs allow, for example, to separately control both sides of a 2-sided display. This capability allows transit operators to deliver richer, more engaging visuals to passengers, enhancing the overall travel experience.

, supporting the delivery of more dynamic visuals on the displays, even when the time comes to step into resolution videos. In addition, multiple independent graphics outputs allow, for example, to separately control both sides of a 2-sided display. This capability allows transit operators to deliver richer, more engaging visuals to passengers, enhancing the overall travel experience. Advanced remote diagnostic capabilities to ensure optimal display performance and enable preventative maintenance operations. This results in reduced service downtime and a seamless, reliable experience for passengers.

to ensure optimal display performance and enable preventative maintenance operations. This results in reduced service downtime and a seamless, reliable experience for passengers. Streamlined single-board design for increasingly robust operation in challenging environments like public transport vehicles, stations and platforms. Minimizing the need for hardware components and increasing energy-efficiency, the design provides transit operators also with lower maintenance and operational costs.

for increasingly robust operation in challenging environments like public transport vehicles, stations and platforms. Minimizing the need for hardware components and increasing energy-efficiency, the design provides transit operators also with lower maintenance and operational costs. Strengthened cybersecurity enabled by integration with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 that supports state-of-the-art cryptographic and security features. These measures safeguard passenger information systems against evolving digital threats, ensuring the integrity of operators' networks and protecting data from unauthorized access.

Claudio Borrello, Head of Display Solutions for Teleste emphasized Teleste's commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions: "With this new controller, we are setting a benchmark for performance, security, and reliability in today's passenger information systems. Transit operators will see reduced operational costs, while passengers enjoy enhanced travel experiences with richer and more engaging content."

The new display unit controller will come as a standard feature in all new passenger information displays delivered by Teleste, ensuring customers benefit from the latest technological advancements without the need for additional upgrades.

Inquiries for more information

Hannele Ahlroos

Executive Assistant

Tel. +358 2 2605 611

Email: [email protected]

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places, and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2023, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 151,3 million and it had approximately 800 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

