Telesur transforms mobile services with Cerillion launch

06 Jul, 2023

LONDON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions to the telecoms industry, today announced the go-live of its system at Telesur, the leading telecommunications provider in Suriname. In this initial launch, Cerillion implemented its pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite for Telesur's mobile services, and completed a smooth and successful migration from their legacy prepaid and postpaid systems.

With a strong emphasis on digital engagement and self-service capabilities, Telesur has taken a significant leap forward with its mobile services by partnering with Cerillion and launching its new online portal and mobile app.

The seamless integration of Cerillion's solution has also significantly reduced the time to market for Telesur, enabling them to introduce innovative offerings at an unprecedented speed. With Cerillion's intuitive Enterprise Product Catalogue, Telesur are empowered to efficiently manage the complete product lifecycle and effortlessly introduce new products and services through simple configuration.

"Our partnership with Cerillion is truly transformational," said Mike Antonius, CEO at Telesur. "The introduction of Cerillion's digital BSS/OSS platform has allowed us to enhance our customer experience and revolutionise our mobile services with a clear focus on digital engagement. And with the ability to launch new products and services faster than ever before, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and drive growth in the digital era."

Looking ahead, Telesur is set to extend the benefits of this digital transformation to their fixed-line services. The upcoming phase of migration onto the same Cerillion platform is poised to further enhance the synergy between mobile and fixed-line offerings, promising a seamless customer experience across all services.

"We are delighted to celebrate the successful implementation of our pre-integrated BSS/OSS solution for Telesur," commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. "This project underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with innovative solutions that drive digital growth, elevate customer experience, and enhance overall operational efficiency. We congratulate Telesur on this important milestone and are excited to continue supporting their future initiatives."

About Telesur

Telesur is the only full service telecommunications provider in Suriname. Established since 1981 the company offers services in Suriname and the Netherlands. With the implementation of the e-Suriname vision the company is constantly investing in innovative technologies in order to secure the digital future of Suriname.

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 80 customer installations across c. 45 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Proximus. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com 

