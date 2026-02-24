TelevisaUnivision & reVolver Podcasts Expand Partnership to Increase Monetization of reVolver Content in Mexico

Leading Hispanic Media Company in North America will handle advertising sales of reVolver's programs and associated social media in Mexico

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- TelevisaUnivision and reVolver Podcasts today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership beyond the 34% ownership stake that TU already holds in the leading Spanish-Language podcast company in the U.S.

Under the expanded relationship, TelevisaUnivision will serve as the ad sales representative for reVolver Podcasts in Mexico, providing local market expertise, deep advertiser relationships, and a powerful commercial infrastructure to support reVolver's expansion into the largest Spanish-language advertising market in the world at scale.

"Mexico represents a major strategic opportunity for the future of our business," said Jack Hobbs, President & CEO of reVolver Podcasts. "By partnering with TelevisaUnivision's sales organization, we gain the local expertise and scale needed to accelerate our expansion. Together, we are creating a powerful platform for brands to connect with Spanish-speaking audiences through culturally relevant audio."

Spanish-language podcasts continue to gain strong momentum across the United States and Latin America, driven by increasing consumer interest in on-demand content that reflects language, identity, and everyday cultural experiences. From entertainment and lifestyle to business, wellness, sports, and personal development, podcasts are becoming an essential part of how Hispanic audiences consume media. This expanding ecosystem is helping inform and entertain audiences while creating opportunities to elevate new voices and perspectives that have historically been underrepresented in traditional media.

"Mexico is the largest Spanish language advertising market in the world, and this expanded collaboration with reVolver Podcasts allows us to connect advertisers with highly engaged audiences through culturally relevant, premium content," said Hernan Garcia, Director of Podcast Development at TelevisaUnivision. "By combining our local market expertise and commercial capabilities with reVolver's strong portfolio, we are creating meaningful opportunities for brands to reach listeners in authentic and impactful ways."

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand network and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store and on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company, visit www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision is the world's leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all of TelevisaUnivision's platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and UniMás, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavisión, Distrito Comedia and TL Novelas. The company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 35 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world. For more information, please visit televisaunivision.com.

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts