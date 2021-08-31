Television Market 2021-2025 | Rising Popularity Of Large-display Televisions to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. FUNAI ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., and VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising popularity of large-display televisions will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of 4K content will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Television Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Television Market is segmented as below:

Technology

UHD



HD

Market Landscape

Up To 43 Inches



55-64 Inches



48-50 Inches



Greater Than 65 Inches

Type

LCD



OLED

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Television Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our television market report covers the following areas:

Television Market size

Television Market trends

Television Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for UHD televisions as one of the prime reasons driving the television market growth during the next few years.

Television Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Television Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Television Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Television Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist television market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the television market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the television market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of television market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

UHD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

HD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Display size

Market segments

Comparison by Display size

Up to 43 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

55-64 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

48-50 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Greater than 65 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Display size

Market Segmentation by Display type

Market segments

Comparison by Display type

LCD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

OLED - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Display type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

FUNAI ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Skyworth Group Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd.

VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

