Telia Finland and Teleste Collaborate in the Operation and Development of Broadband and TV Services Delivered via Cable Networks

TURKU, Finland, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste and Telia Finland, a leading telecom operator in the country, have signed a multi-year collaboration agreement transferring the operation and development responsibilities for broadband and TV services in Telia Finland's cable network to Teleste. The service transition is expected to conclude by the end of 2024, with a select group of key personnel joining Teleste as part of the transfer.

The agreement strengthens Teleste's position as a comprehensive provider of operational services for telecom operators. With expertise spanning broadband and broadcast TV technologies, Teleste offers a full suite of services to support and develop the maintenance and management of cable networks.

"At Telia Finland, ensuring the smooth operation and reliability of our broadband and TV services is paramount to meeting our customers' expectations. We believe this collaboration with Teleste will foster the long-term development of these services, ensuring their high quality and availability to our customers," said Hanna Grönberg, Head of Fixed Access, Telia Finland.

Teleste's comprehensive network operations centre in Finland has extensive expertise in the management of networks to ensure the availability and quality of broadband and TV services. In addition, the company supports operators in the continuous development of networks and services. By leveraging Teleste's expertise, operators can optimize resources for strategic focus areas while maintaining a competitive edge in their service offerings.

"Our deep experience as a technology supplier and network operations expert gives us a unique perspective on the future of broadband networks. We are committed to supporting Telia Finland in the long-term development of their broadband and TV services, ensuring seamless service continuity while aiding strategic decision-making," said Hanno Narjus, Head of Teleste's Broadband Networks business.

As a leading technology supplier, Teleste is at the forefront of cable network technologies in Finland and its core markets across Europe and North America. This position enables the company to provide unparalleled support to operators in developing their networks and maintaining high service quality.

More information:

Teleste

Hannele Ahlroos, Executive Assistant

Tel.: +358 2 2605 611

Email: [email protected]



Communications, Telia

Tel.: +358 2040 54000

Email: [email protected]

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places, and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2023, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 151,3 million and it had approximately 800 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/telia-finland-and-teleste-collaborate-in-the-operation-and-development-of-broadband-and-tv-services-,c4071820