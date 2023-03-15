Telit Cinterion Adds New Dual-Band GNSS Positioning Modules Featuring the AIROHA AG3335 Chipset Family

Multi-frequency SE868K5 family of modules includes embedded LNA for optimal performance, plus interference immunity for better coexistence with cellular technologies

Compact, established form factor allows for easy migration and flexibility, while low power and usage profile facilitates customization across IoT verticals

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global enabler of the intelligent edge, today announced the addition of the SE868K5 family of dual-band GNSS positioning modules. Built on the AIROHA AG3335 chipset family in a scalable design for global deployment or for use in the Indian market, the SE868K5 family consists of SE868K5-D and SE868K5-I modules. To learn more, please visit: https://www.telit.com/iot-project-review-cellular-bt-wifi-gnss/.

A full dual-band (L1 + L5) module offering enhanced performance in harsh environments, the SE868K5-D is optimized for global deployment, while the SE868K5-I shares the same architecture in a defeatured design for cost-optimized application in the Indian market. Evolved from the 7x7 mm single-frequency SE873K5, the SE868K5 modules are an 11x11mm addition to the xE868 form factor family, utilizing unified proprietary commands (PTWS) to allow for flexibility and easy migration within the product family. The SE868K5 architecture adds extra LNA(s) after the SAW filter for optimal performances as well as immunity to interference for the best co-existence with cellular and other radios.

The new modules offer low power and usage profiles for customization of applications including fleet management systems, e-mobility applications, road tolling systems, cellular base stations, automotive telematics systems, wearable sports training monitors, and other IoT verticals. Early marketing samples of the SE868K5 family are available now, engineering samples will be available in May 2023, and mass production will take place in June 2023.

"AIROHA, a world leading GNSS SoC provider, has partnered with Telit Cinterion for years in creating many successful GNSS solutions," said Kevin Chen, General Manager at Positioning Communications Product Business Unit of Airoha Technology. The AIROHA's low power AG3335 dual-band chip can receive signals from as many as six navigational satellite constellations and provides abundant computing power and memory capacity in sufficing flexible development of various applications. "This will definitely help our customers around the world shorten the time-to-market of their products and solutions amid rapid evolutions of IoT application requirements," said Chen.

"As torchbearers in the IoT revolution and staunch enablers of the intelligent edge, we are delighted to offer a solution that not only meets the needs of our global customers, but our customers on the Indian subcontinent as well," said Marco Argenton, VP of Product Management, IoT Modules, Telit Cinterion. "In leveraging AIROHA's next-generation chipsets with our own proprietary technology, we are able to provide our customers with the best global and local solutions."

Telit Cinterion will be available to discuss the addition of the SE868K5 family of dual-band GNSS positioning modules at Embedded World 2023, March 14-16, in Nürnberg, Germany. Visit Telit Cinterion at Booth 3-519 in Hall 3.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global enabler of the intelligent edge providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit Telit.com.

Copyright © 2023 Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. Telit Cinterion, Telit, OneEdge, Cinterion, and all associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Telit Communications S.p.A, Telit Communications LTD, Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or their affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart

Telit Cinterion

+1 919-415-1510

[email protected]

Lora Wilson

Valerie Christopherson

GRC for Telit Cinterion

+1 949-608-0276

[email protected]

SOURCE Telit Cinterion