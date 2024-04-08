Telit Cinterion and Taoglas Launch Antenna Tuning Reference Design for Rapid Development of Small Form Factor IoT Devices at Embedded World 2024

New board features the Telit Cinterion ELS62-W LTE Cat 1 bis + 2G module, ideal for low- and medium-bandwidth applications including security/alarm, tracking and more

Taoglas PCS.50.A tunable cellular/GNSS antenna is designed specifically for ultra-compact IoT devices whose small ground planes require tuning to optimize performance

IRVINE, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, announces a reference design board featuring the Telit Cinterion ELS62-W LTE Cat 1 bis + 2G module and the Taoglas PCS.50.A tunable antenna. This turnkey platform helps device OEMs, IoT service providers and other businesses minimize the expense and lead time of developing and launching smart sensors, wearables, asset trackers and other IoT solutions. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/modules-overview/cellular-lte/.

The Telit Cinterion ELS62-W module supports global LTE bands, as well as 2G to maintain connectivity in places where LTE is unavailable. With peak download speeds of 10.2 Mbps and 5.2 Mbps uplinks, as well as VoLTE, the ELS62-W is ideal for a wide variety of low- and medium-bandwidth data and voice applications in verticals such as security and alarms or tracking and telematics.

The ELS62-W also supports eSIM and carries global certifications. Consequently, device OEMs can develop and launch products more rapidly and expand into multiple markets. Unhindered by physical SIM limitations they can manually achieve each certification.

Industry leaders Telit Cinterion and Taoglas draw on their longtime partnership to develop and verify the new reference design board, which features the Taoglas Universe PCS.50.A. The design of this active antenna is for ultra-compact IoT devices with small ground planes that require antenna tuning for optimal performance. The PCS.50.A combines aperture tuning and active switching technologies to provide wideband coverage for GNSS and most 4G cellular bands, including the 700 MHz band used by IoT applications in remote/rural areas and other challenging locations.

Taylor Kimmerle, VP of Global Sales at Taoglas said, "At Taoglas, we share Telit Cinterion's commitment to original designs that deliver high-quality, reliable IoT solutions to our customers. The small size and high performance of our PCS.50.A combined with the Telit Cinterion ELS62-W module ensure optimal connectivity for even the most space-constrained IoT devices."

"The IoT market is as competitive as it is complex, which means device OEMs, service providers and other businesses are always looking for innovative new ways to reduce the risk and lead time of getting their solutions to market," said Marco Stracuzzi, VP of Product Marketing at Telit Cinterion. "We collaborated with Taoglas to create a reference design that simplifies both the development and deployment processes. This solution offers an exceptional blend of performance, flexibility, and quality for a single module and antenna design that provides a wideband coverage for most cellular networks worldwide."

To learn more about the new reference design, visit Telit Cinterion at Embedded World April 9-11 in Hall 3 Stand 3-519.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global end-to-end IoT enabler providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

