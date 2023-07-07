Telit Cinterion Advances Growth Roadmap with New Sales Leadership, Taps Sashidhar Thothadri as CCO, and Neset Yalcinkaya as SVP Sales Americas

Company turns executive leadership building effort to sales and business development functions

New appointments to develop a vertically focused sales strategy and address the evolving demands of the market

IRVINE, Calif., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global enabler of the intelligent edge, today announced it is continuing the execution of its growth roadmap with the appointment of Sashidhar Thothadri as Chief Commercial Officer and Neset Yalcinkaya as Senior Vice President Sales, Americas. These strategic appointments are indicative of the company's commitment to adapting its executive leadership to align with the new market dynamics of digital transformation, leveraging Telit Cinterion's expanded module portfolio, embedded-managed connectivity plans, and device management and data orchestration platforms.

Thothadri joined Telit Cinterion with the acquisition of the Thales IoT business announced in July 2022. At Thales, he led global sales of IoT products and similarly at Gemalto before that. His career in the IoT space spans more than 20 years across different roles and regions. Yalcinkaya also brings a wealth of experience and a strong professional brand in the technology space to his new role. With their extensive knowledge and expertise across the IoT value chain and ecosystem, they will drive revenue growth in the dynamic digital transformation market, creating and executing elevated expansion strategies that intersect business needs in mission critical and security sensitive market segments with Telit Cinterion technologies and solution building capabilities.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Sashidhar and Neset to their new executive roles," said Paolo Dal Pino, CEO of Telit Cinterion. "We recently appointed Samuel Cochrane as our new CFO – marking the start of our leadership refresh – as we enter our new growth phase journey. The deep understanding of the IoT industry and experience these new leaders bring in strategy, customer management, new market entry, and vertical development is invaluable for Telit Cinterion's continued success."

The ongoing transformation in Telit Cinterion's business expansion organizations, including sales, finance, and business development, aims to enhance the company's capabilities to respond expertly to the changing market dynamics and customer requirements. By leveraging its comprehensive portfolio of IoT solutions and services, Telit Cinterion continues to provide ready-to-use IoT ingredients and packages for its existing customers and brings digital transformation increasingly more in reach to a whole new class of customers.

For more information on Telit Cinterion management, visit https://www.telit.com/about/leadership/.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global enabler of the intelligent edge providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit Telit.com.

