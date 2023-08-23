Telit Cinterion and Nestlé Brazil Partner on Private 5G for Industry 4.0 Factory Automation

Proof-of-concept (PoC) trial by Nestlé Brazil showcases 5G's ability to support demanding, mission-critical applications such as industrial robotics

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global enabler of the intelligent edge, today announced completion of a successful proof-of-concept trial of private 5G for factory automation. Conducted in partnership with Nestlé Brazil, the trial showcases why and how manufacturers are increasingly making 5G a foundational component of their Industry 4.0 transformation strategies. Many manufacturers are considering or already implementing 5G, including private 5G networks, a global trend that will be worth $109 billion by 2030.

Nestlé conducted the trial at Parque Tecnologico São José dos Campos, a government-sponsored research park where it is one of the resident companies exploring next-generation technologies and business processes. The trial focused on how Nestlé could use 5G to connect autonomous manufacturing robots and automated guided vehicles at their plants like the one in Caçapava, Brazil.

The trial used the Telit Cinterion 5G FT980-WW evaluation kit, which features the FN980 module. Based on the 3GPP Rel. 15 standard, the FN980m supports all major 5G frequency bands, giving private networks maximum deployment flexibility. The Nestlé trial focused on the use of sub-6 GHz spectrum.

"Telit Cinterion has been a partner of Nestlé since we began conducting the first tests using 5G technology at Nestlé's Innovation and Technology Center (CIT) at the São José dos Campos Technology Park. We are very pleased with this unprecedented joint work, which is so important for the national industry," explained Gustavo Moura, Digital Transformation Program Manager for Operations at Nestlé Brazil.

"Nestlé Brazil is one of several recent Latin America 5G factory automation trials that Telit Cinterion has been part of, which shows that manufacturers across the region see 5G as key for ensuring the success of their Industry 4.0 migration," said Neset Yalcinkaya, SVP Sales Americas at Telit Cinterion. "This successful trial also is the latest example of how manufacturers, systems integrators, and others turn to Telit Cinterion for private 5G factory automation and PoC trials."

