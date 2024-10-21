Telit Cinterion and Netinium Deliver Industry-First SIM Profile and Subscription Management System for Utility Smart Metering

Telit Cinterion is integrating its NExT™ eSIM provisioning services with Netinium's next-generation multi-vendor Head-End System (HES) for smart metering and smart grids

GSMA-compliant joint solution enables subscription management from an HES, an industry-first capability that streamlines smart meter deployments and lifecycle management including network changes via remote eSIM profile swaps

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, announces an industry-first smart grid solution developed in partnership with Netinium BV, a pioneer in vendor-agnostic head-end systems (HES) for smart metering and smart grid applications. The integration of Telit Cinterion's NExT™ eSIM provisioning system with Netinium's Smart Energy Platform minimizes the cost, complexity and time for deploying and managing smart meters throughout their lifecycle, including network changes via remote eSIM profile swaps. For more information about Telit Cinterion solutions for the smart energy market, visit www.telit.com/smart-energy-utilities.

Grid operators, energy retailers and third-party service providers use an HES to remotely manage their smart meters, gateways, data-concentrators and other smart devices. The HES facilitates tasks such as meter reading and pushing firmware updates to meter modules. HES vendors have yet to offer comprehensive SIM profile and subscription management solutions, which traditionally required the utility to use a separate platform provided by a SIM vendor or an MVNO.

By integrating Telit Cinterion's NExT eSIM provisioning system, Netinium's Smart Energy Platform is now the world's first HES to provide SIM profile and subscription management capabilities. By making eSIM management an integral part of device lifecycle management and edge device configuration, this GSMA SGP.32-compliant solution eliminates several longstanding challenges for utilities:

Dual potential points of failure resulting from a separate HES and SIM management platform

Disparate protocols and message formats

Task synchronization across multiple complex automation systems/ services

Different types of access to third-party platforms (interfaces, APIs, etc.)

A complex security structure with a large attack surface

Longer test/ validation time to build the architecture

The integrated solution simplifies management for utility employees and their IT staff by consolidating smart meter and eSIM control into a single platform. This streamlines eSIM changes, making them comparable to routine meter configuration adjustments. For example, eSIM changes can now be scheduled and fully automated, or part of the automated meter installation and/ or meter replacement processes.

"eSIM technology and the GSMA SGP.32 spec fundamentally change how smart meters are provisioned, managed and secured," said Jose Sanchez, Senior Director Product Management, IoT Connectivity & Services at Telit Cinterion. "Our partnership with Netinium takes those foundational elements to the next level by layering on a comprehensive suite of capabilities that directly address the top challenges to smart grid deployment and operation."

"Innovators seek out other innovators, which makes Telit Cinterion an ideal partner," said Ferry Cserep, CEO at Netinium. "Telit Cinterion's NExT eSIM provisioning service offers the ultimate in flexibility throughout the smart meter lifecycle. Integrating it into our HES provides our customers with industry-leading simplicity and security."

Experience the new joint solution at Enlit Europe 2024, October 22-24 in Milan. Visit the Telit Cinterion stand, No. 6.B110 for a demo and more information.

About Netinium

Netinium provides advanced smart meter and smart energy solutions that replace vendor-proprietary Head End Systems and consolidate multiple systems into one unified operations platform. It lowers operating costs, improves innovation and agility, and increases security for electricity, gas, water, and heat utilities. Our Netinium platform is a next-generation multi-vendor Head End System that helps utilities achieve higher data collection success rates, reduce IT complexity, minimize vendor lock-in risks, and offers full automation of all meter operations and security processes. It is successfully used in rollouts with millions of meters. Visit www.netinium.com.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global end-to-end IoT enabler providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

