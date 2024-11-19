Telit Cinterion SE868K5-DR Enables Untethered Dead Reckoning for IoT Positioning Applications Where GPS and GNSS is Unavailable

Ensures that location-based applications, such as high-value asset tracking, remain operational even during GPS or GNSS blockages in tunnels or underground garages

Enables faster, flexible device designs with an external 6-axis sensor and by eliminating the wheel-tick signal that standard dead reckoning requires

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, announces the SE868K5-DR, a dual-band, multi-constellation positioning receiver with untethered dead reckoning (UDR). The SE868K5-DR is ideal for asset tracking, telematics and other applications that require continuous, reliable location information even when GPS and other GNSS signals may be unavailable, such as in tunnels and underground parking garages. For more information about the SE868K5-DR, visit https://www.telit.com/devices/se868k5-dr.

The SE868K5-DR has the same form factor as the Telit Cinterion SE868K5 and SE868SY series but allows systems designers to add an external 6-axis sensor for UDR. Designers can now create designs on the xE868 and then allocate the sensor at a later stage. This flexibility is also ideal for size-constrained applications because it allows designers to minimize the footprint (11x11 mm module) and then position the sensor (2.5x3.0 mm) in the best orientation for final application.

Available for sample now and in production at the end of the year, the SE868K5-DR receiver operates independently of any information or signal from the application to support UDR. This speeds up both the design phase and time to market while reducing complexity compared to standard DR, where a wheel-tick signal is mandatory for optimal performance. The SE868K5-DR also automatically shows the direction of movement (forward or reverse) and eliminates the need for any pin dedicated to heading information.

Other key features of the SE868K5-DR include:

A scalable design from L1-only to L1+L5 and RTK in the same form factor for easy migration and to help meet each application's unique requirements.

The dual-band (L1+L5) receiver includes a SAW filter to ensure optimal performance in all environments, including when co-located with other radios.

Low power consumption (~75 mW for acquisition, tracking and navigation) maximizes battery life.

An extended temperature range of -40 °C to +85 °C to enable reliable operation even in extreme environments.

"UDR is a must-have for high-value asset tracking and other mission-critical applications that require continuous, reliable location information even when GNSS signals are unavailable or jammed," said Eric Lagorce, Global Head of GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® Solutions, Telit Cinterion. "The SE868K5-DR meets that need but then goes beyond it by providing additional features to minimize system complexity and maximize both performance and design flexibility for devices that are space constrained or co-located with other radios."

