Telit Cinterion Announces First-Generation RedCap Modules Enabled by Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System for Smooth Evolution from LTE to 5G

NR-Light or RedCap, a new class of 5G, fills the gap between high-speed mobile broadband devices and extremely low-bandwidth devices

First generation 5G RedCap IoT modules offer worldwide coverage with LTE Cat 4 fallback and flexible form factors

Modules integrate perfectly with Telit Cinterion connectivity and services, encompassing NExT™ data plans, connectivity activation, AppZone and OneEdge™

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global enabler of the intelligent edge, today announced the introduction of its first-generation 5G RedCap IoT modules, leveraging Snapdragon® X35 5G Modem-RF System, the world's first 5G NR-Light modem-RF system. By leveraging Snapdragon X35, Telit Cinterion offers its customers an unparalleled evolution path from mid-speed LTE to cost-effective 5G, ensuring they remain at the forefront of technological progress and can transition seamlessly to the latest technology when the time is right. As defined by 3GPP Release 17, the 5G New Radio (NR) RedCap is a new, mid-tier 5G device class to serve 'middle of the range' IoT use cases. RedCap benefits from the scale of 5G NR networks, while using fewer 5G NR capabilities for an optimum balance of features versus cost and power consumption. For more information on Telit Cinterion's 5G modules, visit https://www.telit.com/modules-overview/cellular-5g/.

The new 5G RedCap modules offer efficiency and reliability and include two new compact LGA modules — the PVR81 and FE910C04 — pin-to-pin and software compatible with Telit Cinterion LTE modules, as well as the FN920C04 M.2 standard adapter card. These modules offer premium throughput of 220Mbps/100Mbps in DL/UL, surpassing LTE Cat.4 capability through higher QAM modulation. The modules ensure backward compatibility with R15/16 and LTE Cat 4 fallback, guaranteeing seamless communication and coverage.

Purpose-built to cater to a variety of industries, the new 5G RedCap IoT modules feature a rugged design, making them suitable for a wide range of demanding applications, including agricultural and construction telematics, industrial gateways, health care and security and surveillance. With the continuous expansion of IoT applications, these modules provide a future-proof solution that extends the lifecycle of LTE Cat 1 and Cat 4 modules, ensuring long-term viability and performance with compatible hardware form factors that allow customers to upgrade their devices to 5G while keeping the same hardware design. The incorporation of state-of-the-art positioning accuracy with dual-band L1/L5 high-performance embedded GNSS further enhances their capabilities.

Notably, the new 5G RedCap IoT modules simplify connectivity with an onboard eSIM ready for connectivity activation and NExT connectivity. Additionally, OneEdge and embedded processing capability enabled by AppZone ensure advanced capabilities for device management and processing.

The first-generation 5G RedCap modules come with multiple SKU options, including fully global variants on all form factors, catering to customers' diverse requirements across the world. The 5G RedCap IoT modules, powered by Snapdragon X35, provide a solution that is not only forward-looking but also capable of adapting to the changing technological landscape. As IoT applications continue to shape industries, these modules empower businesses to embrace innovation and drive progress.

"We are excited to continue our collaboration with industry leaders such as Telit Cinterion to advance ecosystem commercialization of NR-Light globally," said Preethika Adyanthaya, Director of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "This announcement showcases the combined strength of Telit Cinterion's expertise in IoT solutions and Qualcomm Technologies' leading connectivity technology, enabling a new and wide range of use cases in various product categories."

"Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies represents a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge IoT solutions," said Marco Contento, VP of Product Management, Mobile Broadband, Telit Cinterion. "The 5G RedCap modules powered by Snapdragon X35 provide a future-proof evolution path for a wide variety of IoT applications, ensuring our customers are equipped with the latest technology to drive innovation in their respective verticals."

