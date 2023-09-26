Telit Cinterion Announces Secure-by-Design Products and Services

News provided by

Telit Cinterion

26 Sep, 2023, 10:30 ET

Builds on Thales' expertise, as a leader in cybersecurity and data protection, and Telit Cinterion's ability to integrate, activate and operate in today's hyperconnected world 

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global enabler of the intelligent edge, today announced an enhanced secure-by-design products and services offering that builds on Thales' legacy of secure solutions for critical industry. Following the acquisition of Cinterion Internet of Things (IoT) assets from Thales at the end of 2022, this partnership is the next logical step in Telit Cinterion's strategic growth and evolution. 

Prior to the Cinterion portfolio acquisition, both Thales and Telit Cinterion (formerly Telit) were actively implementing their respective security strategies. After the acquisition, the Thales and Telit Cinterion product management and product security teams spent time aligning those strategies and the corresponding execution plans, regarding:

  • Secure-by-design approach
  • Research and design policies
  • Product and services roadmap

The outcome of the analysis and effort is the adoption or continuation of a revised set of processes and policies within Telit Cinterion that builds on both companies' shared commitment to security.

"In an interconnected world powered by the Internet of Things, the need for cybersecurity is paramount. The increasing number of IoT devices has created a vast digital landscape, ripe for innovation but also vulnerable to malicious intentions," said Philippe Vallée, EVP Digital Identity and Security at Thales. "We are totally allied with Telit Cinterion in putting our best collective efforts and expertise into securing data, privacy, and critical infrastructures within the IoT ecosystem. This is essential to ensuring that innovation and security coexist for a safer digital future."

"At a time when cyber security in the Internet of Things is finally taking center stage with governments and regulators, we are elated to join forces with Thales, our partner and shareholder, to provide the world's most secure IoT modules, connectivity plans and platforms," said Paolo Dal Pino, CEO at Telit Cinterion. "For decades the security of IoT has largely gone unchecked and unregulated and that has been a contributor to the protracted adoption of the technology. We are happy to bring that to an end now." 

The Telit Cinterion product portfolio blueprint combines the best aspects of existing product lines and roadmap items. The blueprint also serves as a reference for new platforms and products to integrate best practices and important security features and functions. For more information on IoT security, visit https://www.telit.com/iot-security.

About Telit Cinterion
Telit Cinterion is a global enabler of the intelligent edge providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, Twitter (X), LinkedIn and Facebook or visit Telit.com

Copyright © 2023 Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. Telit Cinterion, Telit, OneEdge, Cinterion, and all associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Telit Communications S.p.A, Telit Communications LTD, Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or their affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts
Leslie Hart
Telit Cinterion
+1 919-415-1510
[email protected]

Lora Wilson
Valerie Christopherson
GRC for Telit Cinterion
+1 949-608-0276
[email protected] 

SOURCE Telit Cinterion

Also from this source

Telit Cinterion Announces First-Generation RedCap Modules Enabled by Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System for Smooth Evolution from LTE to 5G

Telit Cinterion Leverages Snapdragon X72 5G Modem-RF System for Next Generation of 5G Data Cards and Modules

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.