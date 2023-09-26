Telit Cinterion Announces Secure-by-Design Products and Services

Builds on Thales' expertise, as a leader in cybersecurity and data protection, and Telit Cinterion's ability to integrate, activate and operate in today's hyperconnected world

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global enabler of the intelligent edge, today announced an enhanced secure-by-design products and services offering that builds on Thales' legacy of secure solutions for critical industry. Following the acquisition of Cinterion Internet of Things (IoT) assets from Thales at the end of 2022, this partnership is the next logical step in Telit Cinterion's strategic growth and evolution.

Prior to the Cinterion portfolio acquisition, both Thales and Telit Cinterion (formerly Telit) were actively implementing their respective security strategies. After the acquisition, the Thales and Telit Cinterion product management and product security teams spent time aligning those strategies and the corresponding execution plans, regarding:

Secure-by-design approach

Research and design policies

Product and services roadmap

The outcome of the analysis and effort is the adoption or continuation of a revised set of processes and policies within Telit Cinterion that builds on both companies' shared commitment to security.

"In an interconnected world powered by the Internet of Things, the need for cybersecurity is paramount. The increasing number of IoT devices has created a vast digital landscape, ripe for innovation but also vulnerable to malicious intentions," said Philippe Vallée, EVP Digital Identity and Security at Thales. "We are totally allied with Telit Cinterion in putting our best collective efforts and expertise into securing data, privacy, and critical infrastructures within the IoT ecosystem. This is essential to ensuring that innovation and security coexist for a safer digital future."

"At a time when cyber security in the Internet of Things is finally taking center stage with governments and regulators, we are elated to join forces with Thales, our partner and shareholder, to provide the world's most secure IoT modules, connectivity plans and platforms," said Paolo Dal Pino, CEO at Telit Cinterion. "For decades the security of IoT has largely gone unchecked and unregulated and that has been a contributor to the protracted adoption of the technology. We are happy to bring that to an end now."

The Telit Cinterion product portfolio blueprint combines the best aspects of existing product lines and roadmap items. The blueprint also serves as a reference for new platforms and products to integrate best practices and important security features and functions. For more information on IoT security, visit https://www.telit.com/iot-security.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global enabler of the intelligent edge providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

