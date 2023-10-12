Telit Cinterion Collaborates with WaterSignal to Provide a Stable Connection for Water Monitoring

Using Telit Cinterion's cellular LPWA modules and IoT connectivity solutions, WaterSignal transfers water data independent of a power source

WaterSignal, an innovator in the water conservation space, leverages Telit Cinterion's technology to ensure always-on connectivity for its water monitoring system

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global enabler of the intelligent edge, today announced that it is working with WaterSignal to ensure always-on connectivity to its real-time water monitoring and leak detection systems. As water scarcity continues to increase worldwide, baseline water benchmarking and evaluation have become critical, requiring operation teams for domestic meters, irrigation systems and cooling towers to have reliable access to on-demand data. Through WaterSignal's remote water monitoring capabilities – supported by cellular LPWA modules and IoT connectivity solutions – teams gain deeper insights into their towers and systems' efficiencies while eliminating the need to perform repetitive, manual day-to-day meter readings.

WaterSignal's real-time water monitoring and leak detection system enables make-up and blow-down meter monitoring for cooling towers, helping teams search for leaks proactively, mitigate water loss and damage and justify evaporation credits with local municipalities. The unique technology is non-invasive, unlike others, WaterSignal's solutions attach to any existing water meter without a disruptive installation, significantly reducing costs while eliminating the need for additional city approval.

In light of ongoing and worsening power outages, WaterSignal needed to transfer water data independent of a power source. The company also needed a trusted and dependable technology partner for cellular IoT connectivity and network services. Because of these requirements, WaterSignal turned to Telit Cinterion's cellular LPWA modules and IoT connectivity solutions for their units.

Telit Cinterion's cellular LPWA supports various devices, from point-of-sale terminals and smart meters to industrial sensors and asset management. Its modules include Power Saving Mode (PSM) and extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX), ideal for increasing IoT application power saving and battery life when backed by networks. The cellular LPWA module family form factor also allows developers to employ a "design once, use anywhere" strategy, helping them decrease costs, truncate development time and deploy the most optimal technologies for the application's environment. In addition to providing superior performance for the module, the radio frequency front-end (RFFE) engineering delivers reliable connections, even for IoT devices in hard-to-reach locations typical of a water monitoring setting.

"Telit Cinterion is a leading IoT provider and was selected because of its excellent reputation for quality modules, which later expanded to its IoT connectivity network services," said Mike Drake, Vice President of Engineering, WaterSignal. "WaterSignal can ensure connectivity for customers via cellular data rather than Wi-Fi. It does not require a connection to power. This capability provides a more stable connection. It allows the WaterSignal device to communicate, even in deep vaults or locations far away from buildings with Wi-Fi."

"When monitoring critical resources, like water, a reliable connection is pivotal to maintaining visibility and extracting actionable insights," said Neset Yalcinkaya, SVP Sales Americas, Telit Cinterion. "WaterSignal's technology is invaluable for operation teams, and we are pleased that Telit Cinterion's cellular LPWA modules and IoT connectivity solutions are central to providing that essential connection, particularly the ability to use cellular instead of Wi-Fi to transfer water data independently of a power source during an outage."

For more information about Telit Cinterion's cellular LPWA modules and IoT connectivity solutions, please visit: https://www.telit.com/cellular-lpwa/ and https://www.telit.com/connectivity-solutions/.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global enabler of the intelligent edge providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit Telit.com.

Copyright © 2023 Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. Telit Cinterion, Telit, OneEdge, Cinterion, and all associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Telit Communications S.p.A, Telit Communications LTD, Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or their affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart

Telit Cinterion

+1 919-415-1510

[email protected]

Lora Wilson

Valerie Christopherson

GRC for Telit Cinterion

+1 949-608-0276

[email protected]

SOURCE Telit Cinterion